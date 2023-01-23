Boys basketball
OKAY 79, HULBERT 54 — Coming in off a third-place finish in the Old Fort Classic, Ashton Walters had 21 points, Diezel Davis 20 and Chase Clark 18 as Class A No. 4 Okay (17-2) opened up a 22-4 first-quarter lead and went on to the road win.
BRAGGS 55, KEOTA 45 — Jaylen Melton poured in 21 points to lead Braggs (12-7) to the win. Austin Rowan was next with nine points.
Girls basketball
KEOTA 63, BRAGGS 25 — Kaitlyn Chandler had 10 points for Braggs (2-12).
OKAY 51, HULBERT 39 — Okay is 12-7.Alex Collins had 20 points, Teagan James 15 and Alyssa Perkins had 12.
Tuesday
BASKETBALL
(6:30/8 unless noted)
Owasso at Muskogee
Fort Gibson at Hilldale
Wagoner at Locust Grove
Oktaha at Haskell, 6/7:30 p.m.
Porum at Webbers Falls, (PPD)
Crowder at Warner
Henryetta at Eufaula, 6/7:30 p.m.
Stilwell at Checotah
Okay at McCurtain
Cameron at Braggs, 6/7:30 p.m.
Gans at Gore
