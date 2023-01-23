Boys basketball

OKAY 79, HULBERT 54  — Coming in off a third-place finish in the Old Fort Classic, Ashton Walters had 21 points, Diezel Davis 20 and Chase Clark 18 as Class A No. 4 Okay (17-2) opened up a 22-4 first-quarter lead and went on to the road win.

BRAGGS 55, KEOTA 45  — Jaylen Melton poured in 21 points to lead Braggs (12-7) to the win. Austin Rowan was next with nine points.

Girls basketball

KEOTA 63, BRAGGS 25  — Kaitlyn Chandler had 10 points for Braggs (2-12).

OKAY 51, HULBERT 39   — Okay is 12-7.Alex Collins had 20 points, Teagan James 15 and Alyssa Perkins had 12. 

 

Tuesday

BASKETBALL 

(6:30/8 unless noted)

Owasso at Muskogee

Fort Gibson at Hilldale

Wagoner at Locust Grove

Oktaha at Haskell, 6/7:30 p.m.

Porum at Webbers Falls, (PPD)

Crowder at Warner

Henryetta at Eufaula, 6/7:30 p.m.

Stilwell at Checotah

Okay at McCurtain 

Cameron at Braggs, 6/7:30 p.m.

Gans at Gore 

