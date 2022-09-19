VOLLEYBALL
MUSKOGEE 3, PRYOR 1 — The Lady Roughers won on the road 25-11, 21-25, 25-18, 25-14. Raegan Essex had 12 kills and nine digs, Ciera Tremblay had 10 kills, five digs and three aces. Alexis Rodriguez had 10 kills and two blocks, Maddi Havens had 16 digs and a kill and Ellie Jimenez 38 assists and 12 digs. Muskogee moved over .500 for the first time this season and has won three of its last four. They’ll go to Jenks on Tuesday.
FASTPITCH
FORT GIBSON 16, WAGONER 2 — Graci Williams was 2-for-4 and drove in four runs while Kristjan Cantrell and Miley Wafford plated two each. Kendal Thouvenel had two hits. Cantrell held Wagoner to four hits. Fort Gibson is 14-13 and 4-5 in 4A-6. Wagoner fell to 3-13 and 1-8.
POTEAU 12, CHECOTAH 0 — The second game was unavailable.
OKTAHA 13, CHOUTEAU 1 — The Lady Tigers (27-5, 10-2 2A-6) pounded out 14 hits — Ava Scott was 3-for-3 and Hannah Focht, Peyton Bryan, Brynn Surmont, Payton Stewart and Cambree McCoy all had two hits each.
PORTER 20, MOUNDS 9 — Porter (7-23, 4-7 2A-7) routed Mounds using an 11-run fourth to cap it. Raylee Allison and Courtney Dickey had 3-for-4 games. Allison drove in four runs. Dickey and Makiah Looper had three RBIs each.
WARNER 9, WEBBERS FALLS 1 — The Lady Eagles (7-16) have won three straight. Harlee Chesser was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and Kaylen Park and Jensyn Foreman were both 2-for-3.
BASEBALL
OKTAHA 9, DALE 1 — Dylan Walden homered twice and Hunter Dearman and Darren Ledford once each as the Tigers (17-9) dominated in a home contest. Kipton Christian was 3-for-3. Ledford and Walden had two hits each. Four Tiger pitchers combined to hold Dale to three hits.
OKAY 11, KINTA 0 — Okay is 11-1 as Chance Burk tossed a three-inning no-hitter and along with Chase Clark doubled and tripled in 2-for-2 days. Diezel Davis drove in a pair.
—Staff
