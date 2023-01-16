Prep basketball
OKTAHA 63, SALLISAW CENTRAL 36 (G) — Ava Scott had 14 of her 18 points in the first half as the Lady Tigers (13-2) built a 33-16 lead and cruised to the road win. Brynna Rodden had the hot hand after the half, scoring 13 of her 15 points. Mileigh Needham and Gracie Harjo had eight points each.
OKTAHA 48, SALLISAW CENTRAL 37 — The Tigers took control from the start and got a game-high 17 points from Preston Holmes, 16 points from A.J. Fisher and nine from Hunter Dearman. Oktaha (13-2) has won four straight.
CROSS TELEPHONE INVITATIONAL — Gore outscored Midway 21-3 to lead 37-10 and won 57-24. Noah Cooper’s 11 points led the Pirates (7-3), who had 11 players score and will play Gans on Thursday. Tristen Wolfe had 10 points for Midway (1-8). Also, Gans beat Keota 57-42. In girls action, Keota beat Dustin 72-9 and will play the winner of Gore vs. Central on Thursday with the losers taking on each other Friday.
From Friday
EUFAULA 53, KELLYVILLE 45 (G) — Eufaula trailed 5-4 going to the second when Allie Anderson took off, scoring 23 of her 25 points to give the Ironheads the win.
Wrestling
SAPULPA TOURNAMENT (Saturday)— In a highly competitive tournament of teams ranging from 3A to 6A and two states, Warner’s Cole Mayfield (17-2) was fifth at 150 pounds and Xander Torix of Warner (11-6) was seventh at 144.
