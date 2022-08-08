Fastpitch
FORT GIBSON 7, COLLINSVILLE 2 — Kaiah Austin struck out 12 while allowing five hits and her single broke a 1-1 tie in the third and led to a five-run outburst for the Lady Tigers (1-0), who added runs on a passed ball, an Emma Spears’ bunt and Kristjan Cantrell’s groundout. Erica Hornback’s single in the first plated the first run and Graci Williams’ sacrifice fly out in the sixth accounted for their final run.
SAPULPA 12, MUSKOGEE 8 —No other info was available. MHS is 0-1.
PORTER DROPS PAIR — Porter lost 10-1 to Hulbert and 11-7 to Talihina on opening day. Raylee Allison had two hits and Makiah Looper drove in two runs for Porter in the second game after the Lady Pirates had three hits in the first game.
PORUM TAKES TWO — Porum rallied in a five-run sixth inning to beat Sallisaw Central 8-7 despite seven errors and being outhit 7-5. A three-run double by Leia Johnson took the lead after Mercedez Martlin’s two-run single got them close. Porum also defeated Gans 14-0 as Jaelyn Smith threw a three-inning no-hitter. Mesa Coulston and Zoe Davis each drove in a pair of runs.
Johnson and RiLee Miller had two hits
CHECOTAH DROPS PAIR — The Ladycats were no-hit by Henryetta on Monday in a 9-0 outcome. Preston beat Checotah 15-1. Jessie Roachell singled and stole home for Checotah’s only run.
STROUD 12-15, WARNER 0-0 — The Eagles stumbled to an 0-2 start with a pair of shutouts.
Baseball
WRIGHT CITY 4, OKTAHA 3 — A one-out walk-off single off Oktaha’s Kipton Christian gave Wright City the win over the defending Class A finalists. Tyler Allen and Hunter Dearman each had two hits for the Tigers (0-1).
— Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.