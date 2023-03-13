EUFAULA 12-7, HEAVENER 1-0 — Eufaula blasted Heavener in the first game jumping out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning and adding another run in the top of the fourth before the Wolves knew what happened. Draven Gragg went 3-for-3 with four RBIs to lead the Ironheads who out hit Heavener 10-3. Brett Pippenger added two hits and three RBIs while Hayden Robinson was 2-for-3. Luke Adcock got the win on the mound going five innings with 10 strikeouts. At the plate, Adcock had three RBIs on his lone hit. In the nightcap Gragg pitched the shutout for the Ironheads (3-2, 3-1 3A-7) who put up six runs in the fifth inning.
PORUM AND WARNER THREE-WAY — Porum opened the day with a 2-0 loss to host Crowder as Luke Johnson had two of the Panthers’ four hits in the defeat. Brayden Catron took the loss on the mound going six innings and giving up five hits. Class 3A No. 14 Warner defeated Porum 7-1 in the next game as the Eagles took a 3-1 advantage in the bottom of the first inning. Cooper Franklin brought in Michael Wright for the lone RBI for Porum (3-3). Adam and Warner (2-1) scored seven runs over the first five innings to take a 8-1 win over Crowder. Despite being out hit 4-3, the Eagles were able to get the win and were led by Austin Spradlin who had two RBIs.Caden Thompson and Wyatt Hamilton, with two RBIs, all had two hits for Warner.
CANEY VALLEY 12, PORTER 4 — Class A No. 19 Porter scored four runs in the top of the third inning cutting the lead to 5-4, but the Trojans cruised and put up six runs in the bottom of the fifth to seal the win. Tyler Durrett led the Pirates (7-3) with a pair of RBIs.
MULDROW 11, GORE 7 — No stats available.
GULF SHORES (ALA.) CLASSIC : AT LOXLEY HS: Hilldale built a 10-0 lead in the first inning but ultimately had to hold on to survive in a 12-10 win over Altus. Cole Leach had a hot bat for the Hornets as he finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Against St. Michael's Catholic, Hilldale won 9-5. Again, Leach led the way going 2-for-2 with two RBIs for the Hornets (5-0). AT GULF SHORES SPORTSPLEX: Muskogee fell to the Gulf Shores Dolphins 11-0. The Roughers (2-4) managed just four hits and committed nine errors. AT BALDWIN HS: Fort Gibson (3-1) collected an 8-6 decision over Class 7A No. 2 Bob Jones (AL.). AT SPANISH FORT : Levi Love had the only hit in a 15-0 loss to New Hope and Bouher had the only hit in a loss to Madison Academy. The Wildcats are 0-5. AT BALDWIN HS: Fort Gibson (3-1) collected an 8-6 decision over Class 7A No. 2 Bob Jones (AL.) .as Oklahoma State Commit Weston Rouse was 3-for-3 at the plate and finished on the mound going four innings and allowed just one hit with seven strikeouts. Gannon Sherl added two RBIs and Cole Mahaney added two hits and took over in relief on the mound.
Baseball
Porter at Afton, 12 p.m.
Kingston/Lindsay at Eufaula, 12 p.m./ 4:30 p.m.
Kellyville at Haskell , 1 p.m.
Wister at Oktaha, ccd
Porum at Pocola, 2 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Cameron/Howe, 2/4 p.m.
Hulbert at Okay, 4:30 p.m.
Gulf Shores Classic: At Spanish Fort: Hilldale vs. Giles (TN.), 11:30 a.m.; At Robertsdale: Checotah vs. Muskogee, 7 p.m.; At Orange Beach: Fort Gibson vs. Northside, 11:30 a.m.
