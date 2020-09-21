Fastpitch
HILLDALE 11, INOLA 1 — Drew Riddle had a 5-for-5, three-RBI day, with two doubles, to lead a 14-hit attack. Bree Galvan and Brooklyn Ellis were 2-for-4, Riley Barnoskie was 2-for-5 with a double. Riddle allowed three hits, struck out four but walked five. The Hornets (11-5, 6-0) have a one-game lead over Verdigris and three district games remaining, including Verdigris Sept. 29. They play Fort Gibson Thursday in the NSU/Tahlequah Tournament.
MOUNDS 13, PORTER 2 — The Pirates (12-3) were held to just four hits and Raylee Allison the lone RBI.
VIAN 10, GORE 1 — The Pirates fell into a 6-0 hole. Harly Welch was 2-for-2 and Addison Sheffield 2-for-3.
FORT GIBSON 5, POTEAU 4 — Graci Williams singled to score Jolee Taylor with the winning run in the eighth as Fort Gibson (2-19, 2-7) plated two runs with two outs in a morale-boosting 4A-5 and Senior Night win over the contender Pirates, who missed an opportunity to move into second place in the standings.
Taylor earlier reached on an infield error, scoring Abbye Porterfield, who also reached on an error. Erica Hornback singled Taylor into scoring position, setting up Williams’ game-ender.
Nia Polzin allowed two hits over eight innings, struck out four and walked five.
STIGLER 10, CHECOTAH 0 — The Ladycats (15-12), playing without pitcher Alexis Hamilton, still out with a deep bone bruise to the knee area, had just three hits. Amanda Brown was 2-for-2 and Jordyn Combs had the other hit.
WISTER 12, WARNER 0 — The Eagles fell to 5-18, 4-8 in 2A-7.
BERRYHILL 19, WAGONER 6 —Wagoner fell to 3-15, 0-7 in 4A-6.
EUFAULA 2, KIEFER 1 — Despite only two hits, Eufaula (11-13, 4-7 3A-6) got a narrow win and knocked Kiefer two games out of first. Mikah Osborne grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Mackenzie Crawley from third. Crawley reached on a walk.
Volleyball
WAGONER 3, SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 0 —4A No. 12 Wagoner (13-12) knocked off the No. 4 team in Class 3A.
— Staff
