BRAGGS 69, UNION CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 60 (B)— The Wildcats (6-4) got 23 from Tayten Chapa, including seven 3s, 20 from Jalen Melton, 15 from Austin Rowan and 11 from Connor Miller-Dause against the team they finished with in the Arkoma Tournament on Saturday, winning both games from the Fort Smith, Ark., school.

BRAGGS 44, UNION CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 33 (G) — Alex Chandler had 17 points and Zoey Hall 16 for Braggs (6-4) which led 30-29 going to the fourth and limited UCA to four free throws in the final quarter.

THIS WEEK’s SCHEDULE

6:30/8 unless noted

Tuesday

Muskogee at T. Washington

Catoosa at Hilldale

Fort Gibson at Locust Grove

Eufaula at Henryetta

Porter at Afton, 6/7:30 p.m.

Porum at Oaks, 6/7:30 p.m.

Okay at Webbers Falls 

Hulbert at  Warner, 6/7:30 p.m.

Oologah at Wagoner

Okemah at Oktaha

Haileyville at Braggs, 6/7:30 

Gore at Arkoma

Spiro at Checotah

Thursday

Hilldale at Hale

Okay at Gans

Warner at Morris

Haskell at Oktaha 

Webbers Falls at Okay

Friday

Fort Gibson at Hilldale

Porum at Canadian

Gore at Hulbert, 6/7:30 p.m.

Oktaha at Vian

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Roland at Checotah

