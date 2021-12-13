BRAGGS 69, UNION CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 60 (B)— The Wildcats (6-4) got 23 from Tayten Chapa, including seven 3s, 20 from Jalen Melton, 15 from Austin Rowan and 11 from Connor Miller-Dause against the team they finished with in the Arkoma Tournament on Saturday, winning both games from the Fort Smith, Ark., school.
BRAGGS 44, UNION CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 33 (G) — Alex Chandler had 17 points and Zoey Hall 16 for Braggs (6-4) which led 30-29 going to the fourth and limited UCA to four free throws in the final quarter.
THIS WEEK’s SCHEDULE
6:30/8 unless noted
Tuesday
Muskogee at T. Washington
Catoosa at Hilldale
Fort Gibson at Locust Grove
Eufaula at Henryetta
Porter at Afton, 6/7:30 p.m.
Porum at Oaks, 6/7:30 p.m.
Okay at Webbers Falls
Hulbert at Warner, 6/7:30 p.m.
Oologah at Wagoner
Okemah at Oktaha
Haileyville at Braggs, 6/7:30
Gore at Arkoma
Spiro at Checotah
Thursday
Hilldale at Hale
Okay at Gans
Warner at Morris
Haskell at Oktaha
Webbers Falls at Okay
Friday
Fort Gibson at Hilldale
Porum at Canadian
Gore at Hulbert, 6/7:30 p.m.
Oktaha at Vian
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Roland at Checotah
