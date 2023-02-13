Boys basketball
OKTAHA 57, HASKELL 51— Grant Edwards and Hunter Dearman had 17 points each and Preston Holmes 11 for Oktaha (16-7). Haskell’s Brannon Westmoreland led all scorers with 24 points and was 7-of-9 from the free-throw line and Dylan Ozinga had 11 points. The Haymakers are 3-19.
Girls basketball
OKTAHA 60, HASKELL 40 — Oktaha (19-4) soared to a 54-25 lead after three. Gracie Harjo had 17 points, Brynna Rodden 14 and Ava Scott 13. Riley Westmoreland had 17 for Haskell.
HILLDALE 33, JAY 28 — Ashtyn Warford had 13 points and Darian Diles 10 for Hilldale, which finished the regular season at 10-12.
Tuesday
Bartlesville at Muskogee, 6:30/8 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Bishop Kelley, 6:30/8 p.m.
Wagoner at Stilwell, 6:30/8 p.m.
Vian at Eufaula, 6/7:30 p.m.
Muldrow at Checotah, 6:30/8 p.m.
