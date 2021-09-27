Volleyball
SKIATOOK 3, MUSKOGEE 0 — Muskogee had 28 hitting and serving errors and it cost the Lady Roughers in a 25-20, 25-23, 25-23 matchup.
Khloe Wall, Graci Wilkerson, Jazzy Henry, Laila Harshfield and Callie Venters were honored as seniors.
Muskogee (11-16) does have another home game, set for Tuesday night against Tulsa Washington.
Fastpitch
FORT GIBSON 7, LOCUST GROVE 0 — Kirstjan Cantrell struck out 10 around four hits and one walk as the Lady Tigers (14-19, 8-4 4A-6) rolled on the road. Austin along with Jordan Hayes were 4-for-5. Ten of Fort Gibson’s 14 hits came in the first three batters in the order, the other being Graci Williams.
STILWELL 13, WAGONER 2 — Wagoner got a run in the first for a short lead, and trailed by just 3-2 before a five-run fifth decided it. Lynzi Romine doubled twice in three trips and Ashley Burrow also had two hits. Wagoner finished at 7-20 and 1-11 in 4A-6.
HASKELL 7, OKTAHA 5 — In a game with two teams headed to regionals later this week, the 8-3A champ Haymakers (28-3) scored seven in the fifth to erase a 5-0 deficit. Skylar Brown was 3-for-4 and RayLin Morgan and Shania Burkhalter had two hits each.
Brynna Rodden had three hits in four at-bats for Oktaha. Peyton Bryan homered in a 2-fo-3, four-RBI game.
Haskell hosts a regional starting Thursday. Oktaha (18-7) is on the road in 2A, also on Thursday.
WEBBERS FALLS 2, PITTSBURG 1 — Samantha Shanks tripled in the first and scored on Brooke Wyatt’s groundout, then Lexi Raskey homered in the second and the Lady Warriors (17-11) made it stand up in a tune-up for Class A regionals later this week.
— Staff
