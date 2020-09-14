Fastpitch
HILLDALE 10, LOCUST GROVE 0 — In her sixth shutout performance of the season, Hilldale pitcher Drew Riddle allowed just one hit, a leadoff single in the fifth. She walked one and struck out nine then at the plate, she, Madi Folsom, Keely Ibarra and Celeste Wood all homered.
It’s also the Hornets’ eighth consecutive win. They are 8-2 and 6-0 in District 4A-6.
Fiddle’s and Folsom’s were solo shots in the first and second innings, respectively. Ibarra’s was a two-run shot in the third. Wood had a three-run shot in the fifth to make it 9-0.
Riddle, Folsom, Riley Barnoski, Celeste Wood, Bre Galvan and Lexi Cramp each had two hits. Folsom was 2-for-2 and walked once. Cramp had hers in three at bats and the others were 2-for-4.
CHECOTAH 3, SALLISAW 2 — Amanda Brown’s sacrifice fly to center scored Vanessa Henson in the seventh to break a 2-2 tie, keeping Checotah (13-10, 7-2) atop 4A-5. Natalie Knight was 4-for-4 at the plate with one RBI. Kaitlyn Searles and Ciara Moore were 2-for-3. Alexis Hamilton scattered nine hits over seven innings.
PORUM 10, WELEETKA 1 — Porum went to 11-3 on the year.
BROKEN BOW 8, FORT GIBSON 1 — The Lady Tigers lost on the road to fall to 2-15, 1-6 in 4A-5.
GORE 9, LIBERTY 6-— A six-run sixth for the Pirates (16-8) aided by five walks led the way. Skye Brooksher had a 4-for-5 game and Ralei Brooksher went 3-for-4.
Volleyball
OKAY 3, WESTVILLE 1 — Okay won 25-13, 26-24, 22-25, 25-15. Lexi Erb had 16 kills, Bailey Walters 11 kills, Sydney Sells 26 assists and four aces and Kinlea Green 7 kills and 5 aces to lead the way. Okay (6-12) has won three of its last four.
Baseball
RED OAK 10, OKTAHA 4 — The Tigers (9-5) gave up 11 walks. Tyler Allen was 2-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs.
