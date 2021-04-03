Tennis
ROUGHERS DOUBLES CHAMPS -- Preston Callahan and Josh Garner took top honors Saturday at the Bixby High tennis tournament.
Callahan and Garner, the top seeds, beat Bartlesville 6-2, 6-1 after a first-round bye and beat Yukon 6-3, 2-4, 6-4 for the title.
Kyran English and Luke Wilbourn were top seeds in No. 2 doubles. They wound up third. They beat Booker T. Washington 6-0, 6-2. In the second round they lost to Bixby 6-4, 6-3. In the third-place matchup, they faced Jenks and won the first set 6-2. In the second set they were down 1-5 before running off six straight game wins to take the set 7-5.
Asa Plumlee in No. 1 singles was sixth, and Carter Lamont in No. 2 singles was eighth.
Baseball
GORE TOURNAMENT: The Pirates’ Weston Shanks held Warner to three hits and struck out 13, his shutout bid ruined by Landon Swallow’s solo home run in the fourth after his team had given him a 4-0 lead. Trevor Capps had the other two hits for the Eagles (13-5). Dayne Perriman had two hits and Gabe Dozier homered for Gore (13-7). Lynden Manning drove in a pair of runs in a 1-for-3 game.
EUFAULA 10, CHECOTAH 9 — The Ironheads (6-6) won third place in the Dewar Gumbo Tournament, knocking off the Wildcats (7-10).
