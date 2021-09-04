HILLDALE 5, STIGLER 0 — Brooklyn Ellis allowed two hit and struck out 10, and Hilldale (10-2) scored in every inning in what amounted to a five-inning win in a non-district game Saturday.
At the plate, her two-run single in the fourth was the biggest hit in the contest. Lexi Cramp singled in a run in the first and Laynie Sloan doubled in a run in the second. The other run was on an error.
EUFAULA 2, VARNUM 0 — Eufaula (14-7) capped a 4-0 run with the title in its own tournament. outscoring four opponents over the three days 24-2. Eufaula followed up a 5-1 win over Pittsburg on Friday with a three-hit shootout from Liberty Glover. Kambry Williams had an RBI single.
OOLOGAH TOURNAMENT:
MANNFORD 6, FORT GIBSON 5 — Fort Gibson fell to 6-10 with the loss,
CLAREMORE 6, WAGONER 5 — Wagoner (2-10) let a 5-2 lead through two slip away. Jaylan Fourkiller was 2-for-3 with a double and triple. Aubrey Bruce was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
MCCURTAIN 3, GORE 0 — Ralea Brooksher’s single in the third was Gore’s only hit. Gore is 8-9.
MONDAY'S GAMES:
None scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.