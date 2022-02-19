CLASS 4A DISTRICTS
MULDROW 28, WAGONER 21 (G) — Mudroe (18-4) led 14-11 at halftime. Brooklyn Austin had 7 points for Wagoner (11-12), which was 2-of-16 from 3-point range. Muldrow won by 23 in a previous meeting in January.
MULDROW 53, WAGONER 46 (B) — In a game with seven ties and six lead changes. Wagoner led 44-42 with 3:30 to play but an 11-2 run gave it away. Corbin Marsey had 13 points for Wagoner (11-12) and Ja’Shawn Davison had 10 off the bench.
CLASS A REGIONALS
STROTHER 56, WEBBERS FALLS 50 (G) — The Lady Warriors made a game of it after trailing 30-18 at the half, outscoring Strother 21-11 in the third, but suffered their first loss of the season to the No. 6 squad in Class A in the regional championship game at Quinton. Samantha Shanks had a co-game high 21 points, 16 in the second half. Cessna Kimberlin had 14 points. Webbers (18-1) must win three straight in area to reach state, starting Thursday.
PORTER 29, WEBBERS FALLS 21 (B) — Trailing 16-12 at halftime in a low-scoring affair, the Pirates outscored Webbers Falls 11-3 in the third to take command and advance to next week’s Class A Area IV tournament after the regional win at Quinton.
Daylen Jarrard’s 3 was the Warriors’ only basket in that fateful quarter.
Caden Williard had 8 points to lead Porter (21-4), which handed Webbers (13-8) its other loss in the double-elimination postseason last weekend, 37-31. Kejuan Reynolds had 7 as did Mason Plunk. Stryker Chappell led Webbers with 8, all in the first half.
RIVERFIELD 63, GORE 49 -- The Pirates' season ended in the Class A Area II regional semis. Gore ends at 9-11.
CLASS B REGIONALS
MIDWAY 60, BRAGGS 55 — Geral Washington scored 29 points andJaxon Harrison added 12 as the Chargers eliiminated Braggs in Class B regional action. Tayten Chapa had four 3s and 21 points and Jaylon Melton 14 for the Wildcats.
Midway (19-6) advances to play in the Mvskoke Dome in Okmulgee on Monday at 3 against Earlsboro in the regional consolation finals. Braggs finishes at 12-8.
Monday
Class A Area II
at Konawa
Okay vs. Vanoss (boys), 8 p.m.
Class B Area II
at Mvskoke Dome, Okmulgee
Midway vs. Earlsboro, 3 p.m.
