CLASS 4A DISTRICTS

MULDROW 28, WAGONER 21 (G) — Mudroe (18-4) led 14-11 at halftime. Brooklyn Austin had 7 points for  Wagoner (11-12), which was 2-of-16 from 3-point range. Muldrow won by 23 in a previous meeting in January.

MULDROW 53, WAGONER 46 (B) — In a game with seven ties and six lead changes.  Wagoner led 44-42 with 3:30 to play but an 11-2 run gave it away. Corbin Marsey had 13 points for Wagoner (11-12) and Ja’Shawn Davison had 10 off the bench.

 

CLASS A REGIONALS

STROTHER 56, WEBBERS FALLS 50 (G) — The Lady Warriors made a game of it after trailing 30-18 at the half, outscoring Strother 21-11 in the third, but suffered their first loss of the season to the No. 6 squad in Class A in the regional championship game at Quinton.  Samantha Shanks had a co-game high 21 points, 16 in the second half. Cessna Kimberlin had 14 points.  Webbers (18-1) must win three straight in area to reach state, starting Thursday.

PORTER 29, WEBBERS FALLS 21 (B) — Trailing 16-12 at halftime in a low-scoring affair, the Pirates outscored Webbers Falls 11-3 in the third to take command and advance to next week’s Class A Area IV tournament after the regional win at Quinton.

Daylen Jarrard’s 3 was the Warriors’ only basket in that fateful quarter.

Caden Williard had 8 points to lead Porter (21-4), which handed Webbers (13-8) its other loss in the double-elimination postseason last weekend, 37-31.  Kejuan Reynolds had 7 as did Mason Plunk. Stryker Chappell led Webbers with 8, all in the first half.

RIVERFIELD 63, GORE 49 --  The Pirates' season ended in the Class A Area II regional semis. Gore ends at 9-11.

CLASS B REGIONALS

MIDWAY 60, BRAGGS 55 — Geral Washington scored 29 points andJaxon Harrison added 12 as the Chargers eliiminated Braggs in Class B regional action. Tayten Chapa had four 3s and 21 points and Jaylon Melton 14 for the Wildcats.

Midway (19-6) advances to play in the Mvskoke Dome in Okmulgee on Monday at 3 against Earlsboro in the regional consolation finals. Braggs finishes at 12-8.

 

Monday

Class A Area II 

at Konawa

Okay vs. Vanoss (boys), 8 p.m.

Class B Area II

at Mvskoke Dome, Okmulgee

Midway vs. Earlsboro, 3 p.m. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you