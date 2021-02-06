Class 6A
Muskogee top results
100 butterfly: 3, Meredith Stevenson, 1:01.24
50 freestyle: 18. Abigail Mix, 28.01; 28. Paige Gallaway, 31.99, 29. Sabrina Meinershagen, 32.33 (of 47)
100 freestyle: 17. Abigail Mix, 1:03.59 27; 27. Paige Gallaway, 1:11.17; 29. Sabrina Meinershagen 1:11.69 (of 47).
BASKETBALL
Saturday
BOYS
GORE 50, CHOUTEAU 49 — Gore (5-12) took the win. No other information available.
BEGGS 64, EUFAULA 53 — The 3A No. 10 Ironheads (9-4) fell to No. 7 Beggs on the road, trailing 55-38 after three. Alex Parish had 16 points and Nick Jones 13.
GIRLS
EUFAULA 42, BEGGS 37 -- Eufuala (5-7) rallied in the fourth quarter to win. Allie Anderson had 16 and Jordas McLish 10 in the win.
CHOUTEAU 40, GORE 25 — Gore is 8-10. No other info available.
Monday
BASKETBALL
Porter at Midway, 6:30/8 p.m.
Red Oak at Warner, 6:30/8 p.m.
Stigler at Hilldale, 6:30 p.m. (boys only)
Fort Gibson at McAlester, 6:30/8 p.m.
Okmulgee at Wagoner, 6:30/8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.