Boys soccer
HILLDALE 8, DICKSON COUNTY, TENN. 2 — The Hornets unleashed the offense in what to that point through 35 games was the second-most points scored by a team in the Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg, Tenn. It also ended their week here at 1-1-1.
Hayden Pickering in particular unleashed it. He had six goals. Brody Haraway and Blayne McDaniel had one each.
“It’s been a fun experience. It’s been great for kids as far as camaraderie. We got some new looks from different teams and some looks from some different kids because of some injuries we’ve had so we’ve gained a lot from it,” said Hilldale coach Connor Schwab.
Hilldale is 5-1-1 coming home for a lengthy break. They won’t return to action until March 29 at East Central.
SATURDAY
Wagoner vs. Kansas, championship at Ketchum Hardball Classic, 4 p..m.
Asher, Sentinel at Porter, 1:15/3 p.m.
Porum at Webbers Falls, noon
MONDAY
Baseball
Stillwater at Muskogee, 6 p.m.
Tecumseh at Hilldale, 5 p.m.
Muldrow at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.
Porter at Okay, 4 p.m.
Haskell at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.
Checotah at Heavener, 5 p.m.
Eufaula at Henryetta, 4:30 p.m.
Wagoner at Grove, 5 p.m.
FASTPITCH
Checotah at Haskell, 4 p.m.
Preston at Eufaula, 7 p.m.
Westville at Gore, 6 p.m.
Muskogee at McAlester (2), 5 p.m.
Gans at Okay, 4 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Porum, 4:30 p.m.
