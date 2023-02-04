Boys basketball
GORE 71, HASKELL 47 — Brannon Westmoreland lit it up for 35 of Haskell's points but it wasn't enough. Noah Cooper had 24 points in three quarters as Gore built a 53-32 lead. Jackson Duke added 17 as the Pirates (14-3) won their eighth straight. Haskell's Dylan Ozinga had 9 as the Haymakers fell to 3-16.
WAGONER 65, VERDIGRIS 41— Wagoner (13-4) shot out to a 25-0 lead before Verdigris got on the board with :34 left in the first. Corbin Marsey had 13 points, Jashawn Davison had 12 and Dante Swanson Jr. 10.
EUFAULA 49, CHECOTAH 44 — In a topsy-turvy McIntosh County War, the Ironheads reclaimed control in the fourth after losing a 10-point halftime lead in a third quarter that saw a 36-all tie. Jentry James had 13 points, Talon Weaver 12 and Jake Parish 10 for Eufaula. Elijah Thomas had 15, Maddox Bridges 13 and Tyler Orman 11 for Cheoctah (7-12).
LOCUST GROVE 75, FORT GIBSON 62 — The Tigers (4-15) slipped up early, falling behind 23-9 after one quarter. Blane Scott had 14 points, Karl Garrett 13 and Simeon Adair 12.
Girls basketball
HASKELL 62, GORE 22 — Haskell (13-7) jumped out to a 22-11 first-quarter lead and held Gore (5-11) to four points or fewer in every quarter thereafter. RayLin Morgan had 15 points, Lynzi Kelley 14 and Hayden Ward 11 for Haskell. Kennedy Williams' 10 was tops for Gore.
VERDIGRIS 56, WAGONER 38 — Wagoner (14-3) opened the first quarter up 9-1 but was outscored 14-1 the rest of the period. Brooklyn Austin and Gracy Shieldnight had 13 points each.
EUFAULA 51, CHECOTAH 39 — Jordas McLish had 14 points and S. Madewell had 10 and Eufaula (12-5), down 14-10 after one, led 22-20 at the half then blew it open with a 20-12 third period. Prince led Checotah (5-11) with 12 points.
FORT GIBSON 62, LOCUST GROVE 43 — The Lady Tigers moved to 14-5 with their ninth consecutive win.
Swimming
5A REGIONAL — At Jenks on Saturday, Fort Gibson girls were second of 12 teams and the Tiger boys were second of 10 teams.
The following are area placings and unofficial state qualifiers.
GIRLS
50 freestyle
4. Aspen White, FTG, 26.83
7. Addison Rouse, FTG, 28.57
8. Joanna Martinez, FTG, 28.76
9. Mia Keeter, Oktaha, 28.80
13. Elisabeth Ortiz, Checotah, 30.77
100 freestyle
5. Aspen White, FTG, 1:00.93
8. Addison Rouse, FTG, 1:05.73.
200 freestyle
3. Kassie Stach, FTG, 2:20.15.
4. Shyann Gray, FTG, 2:35.45.
500 freestyle
3. Kassie Stach, FTG, 6:26.63.
4. Shyann Gray, FTG, 6:43.75.
100 backstroke
5. Kaycie Farmer, FTG, 1:08.04.
100 breaststroke
7. Mia Keeter, Oktaha, 1:28.07
8. Joanna Martinez, FTG, 1:28.42.
9. Elisabeth Ortiz, FTG, 1:29.77.
10. Maggie Colbert, FTG, 1:31.63.
100 butterfly
3. Phoebe Colbert, FTG, 1:11.96.
6. Cloee Leas, FTG, 1:24.40.
200 IM
2. Kaycie Farmer, FTG, 2:34.06.
5. Kaitlyn Burris, FTG, 3:05.27.
200 freestyle relay
2. Fort Gibson (Joanna Martinez, Addison Rouse, Shyann Gray, Aspen White), 1:58.10.
400 freestyle relay
2. Fort Gibson (Aspen White, Addison Rouse, Kaycie Farmer, Kassie Stach), 4:10.60.
200 medley relay
2. Fort Gibson (Kaycie Farmer, Kassie Stach, Phoebe Colbert, Joanna Martinez), 2:11.82.
BOYS
200 freestyle
4. Brodey Massad, FTG, 2:01.39.
5. Zackary Bates, FTG, 2:02.09.
100 backstroke
3. Zackary Bates, FTG, 1:03.82.
100 breaststroke
4. Brodey Massad, FTG, 1:07.54.
100 butterfly
2. Jack Kolb, FTG, 1:00.19.
4. Ian Jorgensen, FTG, 1:06.31.
7. Michael Martinez, FTG, 1:15.86.
200 IM
4. Jack Kolb, FTG, 2:14.82.
8. Tripp Jackson, FTG, 2:35.97.
200 freestyle relay
4. Fort Gibson (Michael Martinez, Luke Steele, Josh Miller, Ian Jorgensen), 1:50.80.
400 freestyle relay
2. Fort Gibson (Jack Kolb, Zachary Bates, Ian Jorgensen, Brodey Massad), 3:44.66.
200 medley
2. Fort Gibson (Zackary Bates, Brodey Massad, Jack Kolb, Ian Jorgensen), 1:53.34.
(From Friday)
6A REGIONAL — It was a tough year for Muskogee, which lost its new coach over the summer due to a family move. Karen Bradley, who assisted last year as her daughter Karen capped a multi-time state career, came back to take it on with help from Jalynn Duncan and Lauren Ritchie..
Muskogee didn't qualify anyone for state this year, but got three personal bests at regionals. Senior Sabrina Meinershagen went 31.41 in the 50 free and 1:09.28 in the 100 free and Wyatt Stephens was the top finisher, 22nd in the 100 back and a personal best 1:11.94. Stephens is a sophomore.
"Although Sabrina did not qualify for state, she has been an integral part of our team all four seasons and really took on a leadership role within this team and our junior high team," Bradley said.
Wrestling
GLENPOOL WARRIOR CLASSIC — Muskogee’s Germany Turner was fourth at 106 pounds, Checotah’s Sam Anderson fifth at 126, Tavian Sheik-Lawson of Muskogee fourth at 138, Thomas Lewis of Muskogee fourth at 165,
