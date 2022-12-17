Boys basketball
VERDIGRIS 60, FORT GIBSON 54, OT — A day after winning in the last 10 seconds against Hilldale at home, the Tigers were in for another nailbiter and lost this one 11-5 in the overtime period. Blaine Scott had 16 points. Gannen Sherl, who hit the game-winner Friday, had 11. Karl Garrett had 9. Fort Gibson is 2-4.
STILWELL 39, WAGONER 35 — Jashawn Davison had 8 and Dante Swanson Jr. had 8 for Wagoner, which ttrailed 20-11 at half but took the lead in the third quarter at 27-26 with 2:23 left but lost to go to 3-2.
GORE 60, PORUM 27 — Noah Cooper had all 12 of his points in the first quarter, matched for the game by Ben Kirkpatrick as Gore moved to 2-0. Porum (1-7) was led by Isaiah Sallee with 11. Gore is 2-0, Porum 1-7.
Girls basketball
WAGONER 52, STILWELL 49 — Wagoner led 23-14 at the half bu t Stilwell took the lead 43-42 with 4:51 to play, but Wagoner yanked it back, leading by as many as 12 in the second half and moved to 5-0. It was 23-14 Wagoner at half. Gracy Shieldnight had 16 points, Ellee Bryant 13 and Gracie Burckhartzmeyer 11.
VERDIGRIS 38, FORT GIBSON 36 — The Lady Tigers were held to two free throws in overtime after holding No. 6 Verdigris to two fourth-quarter points and fell to 3-3. Laynee Stanley, who led Fort Gibson (ranked 17th) with 11 points, fouled out with 3.8 seconds left in overtime and Verdigris sank two decisive free throws. Kenzie Snell had 10.
PORUM 67, GORE 42 — RiLee Miller had 17, Courtney Pease 16 and Leia Johnson and Adysen Dishman 10. Porum is now 7-1.
Wrestling
COWETA TOURNAMENT — Fort Gibson’s David Farmer went 3-0 to win at 106 and teammate Damien Skaggs was third. Hudson Neafus was fourth at 138. On the girls side, Peighton Mullins won at 190 and Sarah Rollow of Fort Gibson was third at 125, and for Warner, Tori French won at 235.
CLEVELAND CLASSIC — Wagoner’s Kale Charboneau pinned Kevin Lund of Glenpool in 13 seconds to win at 190 pounds and Roman Garcia gave the Bulldogs first at 285 with a pin in 1:56 against Cash Lucas of Sand Springs.
Wagoner’s Kai Lambo was second at 126 and Coltyn Majors of Hilldale third.
On the girls side, at 130 Serenity Eaton of Wagoner won at 130 in a 9-8 decision against Stella Edison of Glenpool.
Schedule
MONDAY
McCurtain at Gore, 6:30/8 p.,m.
TUESDAY
Gore at Gans, 6:30/8 p.m.
