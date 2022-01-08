WRESTLING
Fort Gibson’s Blade Walden won at 113 pounds, Grant Edwards won at 152 and Toby West was third at 138 in the Cushing Invitational held Saturday.
At Inola, Warner’s Tori French was second at 235 pounds on the girls side. Colt Collett gave Checotah a title at 113. Warner’s Cole Mayfield was champ at 145 and Kyler Pouncil claimed gold for Checotah at 220.
BASKETBALL
Graham Classic
Porum 40, Wilson 34 (G) – Porum (8-1) won the Graham Classic and had three players named All-Tournament — Emery Arnold, who had 10 points, Courtney Pease, and Kylie Smith.
Maud 45, Porum 35 (B) – The Panthers (5-4) fell short in the championship game. Michael Wright was All-Tournament with 17 points. Another Panther picked was Rowdy Harris.
Lincoln Christian Classic
Wagoner 65, Tah. Sequoyah 51 (B) — Sequoyah jumped out to an 8-0 lead but Wagoner (5-4) led 21-20 at the half before outscoring Sequoyah 18-2 in the third in the seventh-place game. JaShawn Davison was 4-of-4 from 3-point range in the quarter and finished with 15 points, 5-of-7 from 3-point range. Alex Shieldnight had 13 points and four steals and Fred Watson had 10 points.
Fort Gibson 57, Wagoner 32 (G) — The Lady Tigers (8-3) won fifth place, charging out to a 14-3 first-quarter lead.
Sydney Taylor had 15 points and 14 rebounds. Jenna Whiteley had 13 points. Fort Gibson had a 46-19 edge in rebounds. Wagoner (4-5) was led by Elle Bryant’s game-high 18 points and 9 rebounds.
Skiatook Tournament:
Checotah 48, McLain 36 (G) – Bailey Todd had 12 points for Checotah (3-8).
Checotah boys, no report.
Warner Cherokee Classic
Warner 42, Okay 27 (B) — Tournament MVP Jace Jackson had 17 points to lead Warner to third place on the boys side. Landon Swallow had 9. Duckee Swimmer, Ashton Walters and Diezel Davis had 7 points each to lead Okay. Colcord beat Keys 44-42 for fifth. Wilburton beat Liberty 48-38 for seventh.
Eufaula 33, Wilburton 30 (G) – Kambry Williams had 9 points to lead Eufaula to a fifth-place finish. Morris beat Liberty for third.
Colcord 41, Okay 24 (G) – Alex Collins scored 12 points for the Lady Mustangs (3-8).
Putnam City Invitational
Muskogee (2-6) (B) cancelled, contact tracing.
Muskogee girls, no report
Konawa Tournament
Oktaha 51, Destiny Christian 39 (G) — Ava Scott led Oktaha (8-3) with 21 points in the third-place game. Scott and Rylee Walters were selected as All-Tournament.
Washington 64, Oktaha 41 (B) — The Tigers lost in the third-place game. No other information received.
Regent Prep Tournament
Cl. Sequoyah 55, Porter 43 (B) — Caden Willard had 23 points and Kejuan Reynolds 11 for the Pirates (8-1) in the championship game as they suffered their first loss of the season.
Porter 36, Regent Prep 33, OT — Charmayne Marshall was held to just seven points, well below her average, but had three free throws for Porter (8-1) in overtime in the championship game. Aareonya Moore had the only field goal in overtime. Brittany Welch’s 16 points led Porter and all scorers.
