Fastpitch
NSU/TAHLEQUAH TOURNAMENT
HILLDALE 9, BRISTOW 1 — Drew Riddle was 2-for-3 and Lexi Cramp doubled and drove in three runs. Riddle allowed three hits in the five-inning affair, and struck out six.
SILO 7, HILLDALE 6 — A one-out single in the eighth off Brooklyn Ellis decided this one. Madi Folsom tripled in a run to break a 4-4 tie in the top half of the inning and Bree Galvan added an insurance run with a single. Galvan, Riddle, Ellis and Riley Barnoskie had two hits apiece. Hilldale is 15-6.
FORT GIBSON 8, CATOOSA 7 — Abbye Porterfield’s one-out double scored Baliegh James with the walkoff win in the fifth and gave Fort Gibson its first back-to-back wins of the season. James’ hit capped a 3-for-3 game. Angel Lyons homered in a 2-for-3 game. Jordan Hayes was also 2-for-3.
FORT GIBSON 12, JAY 7 — A seven-run second overcame a 7-1 deficit and for Fort Gibson (6-20) extended its only win streak of the season to three games.The Tigers had eight singles in the inning, highlighted by a two-run shot by Porterfield that gave FGHS the lead for good. Porterfield was 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Hayes, Erica Hornback and Alyssa Storrs had two hits each.
POTEAU 6, MUSKOGEE 1 — Muskogee (3-17) struck first on a sacrifice by Karsyn York, but managed just five hits. Hannah Cawthon had two hits.
MUSKOGEE 5, TAHLEQUAH 3 — Jordan Simmons’ single capped a two-run surge in the sixth and Muskogee (4-17) ended a nine-game losing streak. York was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Simmons had two hits. Katlyn Clark held Tahlequah to two hits and struck out seven.
CHECOTAH 7, UNION 0 — Alexis Hamilton shut out Union on three hits. Maci Britt, Natalie Knight, Kaitlyn Searles, Amanda Brown and Searles each had two hits as the Ladycats ended a four-game losing streak.
CHECOTAH 6, GLENPOOL 1 — The Ladycats (18-14) jumped out to a 6-0 lead through 2 1/2 innings. Bia Fields was 2-for-2, Vanessa Henson was 2-for-3 and in all, Checotah took advantage of six walks.
Volleyball
MUSKOGEE AT CLAREMORE TOURNAMENT - No results received.
