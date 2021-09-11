Fastpitch
HILLDALE 5, STIGLER 0 — Brooklyn Ellis lost a no-hit bid in the fourth on a two-out single, but allowed no more while she struck out seven and walked four. Lexi Cramp singled with one out in the first and Hilldale never looked back, moving to 10-3 on the year.
Ellis was also 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Riley Barnoskie was 3-for-3. Kensley Allen and Lane Sloan both had two hits.
MOUNDS TOURNAMENT — RayLin Morgan’s walk-off single in the eighth gave Haskell a 2-1 win in the nightcap and championship of a dramatic day on the diamond for the Haymakers (22-3). Haskell was outhit 5-2, Morgan striking out seven.
Reagan Wright drew a bases loaded walk to force in the winning run in a 4-3 win against Fairland. Wright had one of Haskell’s four hits as Morgan held Fairland to three hits. Haskell went 4-0 in the tourney.
Kellyville beat Porter 8-6. Aareyona Moore went 3-for-3 to lead Porter (7-12). Brittany Welch homered.
MORRIS TOURNAMENT — Checotah (2-19) won 8-1 against Morris JV and lost 7-4 tpo Stilwell and 2-1 to Sallisaw. Hailey Prince went 2-for-3 and drove in four runs in the win. Prince sacrificed in the only run against Sallisaw
MONDAY
BASEBALL: Stuart at Oktaha, Okay at McCurtain, 4:30 p.m.
FASTPITCH: Muskogee at Broken Arrow, Fort Gibson at Westville, 5 p.m.; Checotah at Broken Bow, 4 p.m.; Porter at Gore, 4:30 p.m.; Beggs at Eufaula, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: Okay at Claremore Sequoyah Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
