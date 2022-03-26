Saturday
BASEBALL
SKIATOOK 5, FORT GIBSON 3 — A four-run sixth including a run off a passed ball, two walks and an error led to the Tigers’ downfall on the road Saturday.
Grant Edwards took the loss, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing two hits after Hunter Bridges went 1/3 of an inning to start, giving up two hits.
Fort Gibson (7-4) had seven hits. Wyatt Pierce was 2-for-4, Landon Nail 2-for-3, both doubles, and accounted for one of the runs driven in.
OKTAHA 12, SALLISAW 4 — Down 4-3 in the fourth, Tyler Allen’s three-run double put the Tigers (9-3) ahead to stay before sealing it with a six-run sixth. He was 3-for-4 on the day with four RBIs. Consecutive doubles by Mason Ledford, Brody Surmont and Kipton Christian, the first two driving in a pair each, accounted for five of those runs and capped a 4-0 run in the Claremore-Pryor Tournament. Tucker Christian scattered seven hits in a game called after six innings.
HASKELL 11, POCOLA 5 — The Haymakers (6-2) scored seven in the first two innings to take control and handed it to Brady Neal, who struck out 14 amid six hits and a walk. Lane Mann was 2-for-3 and drove in a run. The Haymakers in all had six hits.
WAGONER 10, MIAMI 2 — Boston Wybrant’s two-run single in the bottom of the second broke a 1-1 tie and the Bulldogs (10-5) led from that point in taking fifth in the Inola Longhorn Invitational. He finished with four RBIs and went 2-for-3. Trey Wood was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Cody Wheeler was 2-for-2 with a double. Zane Cory got the win, giving up seven hits over six innings with seven strikeouts.
PORTER 15, GORE 11 — A seven-run Porter third inning which saw just one hit — a leadoff infield single by Mason Plunk — was the key blow. Four walks, two errors and two hit batsmen occurred in the frame. Brandon Welch was 3-for-5 and Kaleb Brewer was 2-for-4. Porter is 11-4.
WARNER 13, MOUNDS 3 — Wyatt Hamilton, Landon Swallow and Jace Jackson all had two hits and a combined nine RBIs between them for Warner (5-4) in the championship game of the Okay Tournament, with Jackson leading with four. Jackson held Mounds to four hits.
