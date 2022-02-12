Boys
KINTA 49, BRAGGS 29 — Tayten Chapa had 19, Jaylen Melton had 10 points. Braggs will drop into the regional consolation round Thursday in Class B.
OKAY 75, FOYIL 25 — In Class A district title action, the Mustangs rolled to a 45-17 halftime lead and never looked back, nailing 12 3-pointers in all. Diezel Davis had 19 points including five 3s and Ashton Walters and Tito Ramos each had 13. Okay moves on to a regional semifinal on Thursday.
ARKOMA 47, GORE 37 — No other info. Gore (8-10) drops into a regional consolation bracket in Class A.
MIDWAY 58, VARNUM 43 — Midway won for the second night after dumping New Lima 74-38 and will advance to the regional semifinals in Class B on Thursday.
From Friday
Boys
SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 49, PORUM 32 — The Panthers’ season ended at 7-10.
Girls
SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 51, PORUM 37 — Porum ended its season at 15-2.
CAVE SPRINGS 58, OKAY 54 -- Okay ends its season at 8-16.
