FASTPITCH
Broken Arrow Tournament
SOUTHMOORE 5, HILLDALE 1 — It was a 1-1 game going to the fifth when the Sabercats struck for four runs off Brooklyn Ellis with two errors in the inning and the Lady Hornets suffered their first loss of the season in a battle of pool champions.
Bailey McLain’s sacrifice fly in the second provided Hilldale’s only run. Landrie Sloan in a 2-for-2 effort had half of the Lady Hornets’ hits.
Hilldale is 5-1 after going 4-1 in the tournament.
HILLDALE 11, MUSKOGEE 0 — Ellis and Finlee Allred combined on a four-inning one-hitter, Kambri Johnson’s double for the Roughers in the bottom of the first. Rylin Clark’s three-run home run was the big hit, but Kensley Allen was 2-for-3 with a pair of two-run singles and five RBIs in the contest. Landrie Sloan and Ellis also had two hits.
MUSKOGEE 6, TAH. SEQUOYAH 5 — Shay Grissom’s bunt single brought Jaliyah Simmons in with the winning run in the seventh, capping a 3-for-3 game. Simmons, who was 3-for-4 with a home run, was placed at second to start the inning on the tiebreaker rule with the time limit out. Kambri Johnson and Peyton Jackson had two hits each. Muskogee outhit Sequoyah 10-9. Simmons scattered nine hits in the circle as Muskogee ended the weekend 1-4 but 2-7 overall.
Beggs Tournament
HASKELL 15, BEGGS 0 — Haskell plated 12 runs in the first and cruised. RayLin Morgan was 2-for-2 on a pair of doubles with three RBIs, Lynzi Kelley was 2-for2 and Riley Westmoreland 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Cheyanna Morgan was 2-for-2.
HASKELL 12, CATOOSA 0 — Westmoreland was 3-for-3, RayLin Morgan had a three-run home run in her only hit ,Mariah Arterberry and Saylor Brown also drove in three runs. All were 1-for-2. Hayden Ward and Cheyanna Morgan were 2-for-2. Haskell moved to 4-1.
VOLLEYBALL
TAHLEQUAH SEQUOYAH TOURNAMENT — Wagoner and Okay in action.
BASEBALL
OKTAHA VS. ROFF — In Dale Tournament finals.
