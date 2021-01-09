BASKETBALL
SKIATOOK TOURNAMENT
MUSKOGEE 63, BISHOP KELLEY 50 (G) — Makayla Adams had seven of her 11 points in the third quarter as Muskogee, up 28-26 at the half, pulled away to a 48-39 lead heading to the fourth and went on to the third-place win. Jada Hytche led the charge before the break. She had 15 of her game-high 21 points in the first half. Bianca McVay had three 3s and 13 points overall and Tea Meyers had 12 points. The Lady Roughers are 4-5.
Muskogee’s fifth-place boys game was cancelled due to the opponent’s COVID issues.
Muskogee’s teams host Union on Tuesday.
WARNER EAGLE CLASSIC
WARNER 45, OKAY 41 — After a slow start in which Warner led Okay 5-2 after one, the Eagles went on to beat the Mustangs 45-41 in earlier boys action. Blane Scott had 14 points, Zac Lee 11 and Jace Jackson 10 for the Eagles in the win. A. Russell had 13 for Okay.
ARKANSAS RIVER SHOOTOUT
WEBBERS FALLS 53, WHITESBORO 39 (G) — Samatha Shanks led all scorers with 22 points, pacing the Warriors to the win and the championship. They are 7-1 overall.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN TOURNAMENT
WESTMOORE 50, WAGONER 46 — Wagoner (2-4) fell short in the third-place game and has lost all its games against 6A foes while its wins have come against 5A teams.
It was 27-all at the half before Westmoore built a 43-33 lead going to the fourth. Caden Pawpa got Wagoner within 3 at 49-46 with 24 seconds left. He finished with 14 points, behind Jacob Scroggins with 15. He made all-tournament. Sawyer Jones had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Wagoner will play its first 4A foe on Tuesday against Miami.
JAY 50, WAGONER 33 (G) — In the seventh place game, freshman Gracie Burckhartzmeyer had 9 points. The Lady Bulldogs are 1-5 and also get Miami on Tuesday.
REGENT PREP TOURNAMENT
PORTER 40, SPERRY 37 (G) — Raylee Allison had 14 points, including three early 3-pointers, as Porter’s Pirates beat the 3A No. 19 Pirates to claim the championship. Brittany Welch had 8 points including 6-of-7 from the line as Porter in all hit 13 of 19 free throws. Charmayne Marshall had 13 points. Porter (6-2) has won four straight.
SPERRY 50, PORTER 39 (B) — Caden Willard and Kejuan Reynolds each had 11 points for the Pirates, who had just two others score. Chris Atkins with 9 and Mason Plunk 8.
GRAHAM-DUSTIN TOURNAMENT
PORUM 52, CALVIN 50 (B) — Michael Johnson led the way with 22 points, Justice Cockrell 11 and Michael Wright 8 as the Panthers (3-3) won the championship. All three made the All-Tournament team.
PORUM 42, BUTNER 34 (G) — Emery Arnold had 12 and Emmah Wright 11 for Porum (4-1) in a championship win. Kylie Smith, Kenly Hokit and Ally Bush joined Arnold on the All-Tournament team.
WRESTLING
MUSKOGEE AT JENKS TOURNAMENT — The Roughers’ Blade Walden (106) wound up fifth.
CUSHING TIGER INVITATIONAL —Fort Gibson’s Grant Edwards was runner-up at 145, losing a 3-1 decision to unbeaten Luke Eschenmeier of Cascia Hall (12-0). Edwards is 16-1 on the year.
Braden Drake of Wagoner lost in the finals at 152, dropping to 8-1 in a 7-3 decision to unbeaten K.J. Evans of Heritage Hall. Logan Cole fell in the finals at 220. He’s 8-1 after getting pinned in 3:12 to Guthrie’s Hayden Simpson.
Wagoner’s Braven Bowman was third at 106, Logan Sterling was fourth at 160, Kaden Charboneau third at 182 and Carson Wiley was fifth in 285.
Fort Gibson’s Toby West was sixth at 138.
