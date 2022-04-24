Baseball
FORT GIBSON 7, ANTLERS 6 — Landon Nail’s grounder on a squeeze play scored Hunter Bridges from third with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh for the Tigers (20-6), who rallied from a 6-2 deficit through 3 1/2 to win, capping it with three-run seventh.
Jaxon Blunt doubled the first run in and scored on Cody Walkingstick’s groundout for the first and only out. Hunter Branch’s single moved Brody Rainbolt, who reached on an error, to third. In came Branch to run at third for Rainbolt, setting up the winning play.
Antlers began a six-run fourth with back-to-back home runs off Grant Edwards. Edwards weathered the storm and finished the contest, stirking out 11. Antlers had 10 hits to Fort Gibson’s nine.
Jaiden Graves homered for the Tigers, a solo shot in the fourth to make it 6-3.
PORTER 23, STROUD 12 — In a wild one, Blake Cole’s grand slam and six RBIs led a 15-hit attack from Porter. Stroud had 10 hits. Both teams combined for 13 errors, Stroud with nine, and 13 walks, Porter with seven. Mason Plunk, Kaleb Brewer and Jaxson Smith all had three-hit games for Porter. Cole was 2-for-3. Porter is 24-14.
SALLISAW CENTRAL 7, EUFAULA 5 — At the Checotah Tournament, the Ironheads lost despite outhitting Central 12-9. Jeremy Nelson was 4-for-4 on the day with three RBIs. Josiah Ostrowski doubled twice. Eufaula was 2-2 in the tournament and is 21-8 overall.
