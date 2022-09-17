FASTPITCH
PONCA CITY 10-8, MUSKOGEE 0-3 — It was a bittersweet Senior Day as Bri Meyer no-hit Muskogee (11-18, 4-8 6A-4) in a run-rule win in game one Saturday. She walked three. The finale saw Ponca score five in the eighth to win. Feather Johnson, Muskogee’s lone senior, was 3-for-4 in the second game and Shay Grissom 2-for-4. Ponca is 21-9 and 8-4.
HILLDALE SPLITS — The Lady Hornets (15-4) were no-hit on the final day of the Durant Tournament by Jadyn Hefley, who struck out eight and walked three for Blanchard in a 2-1 win. Layne Sloan, who walked in the first, scored in a wild pitch for Hilldale’s lone run.
Brooklyn Ellis struck out 12 and allowed two hits in an 8-0 shutout of Ardmore. Lilly Beverage was 2-for-3 and Sloan drove in a pair of runs. Ardmore had three errors that led to two unearned runs.
KANSAS 11, WAGONER 1 — Tylen Edwards had two of Wagoner’s hits in the Adair Tournament loss. Wagoner is 6-16.
OKAY TOURNAMENT — Okay beat Chouteau 3-1, lost to Tahequah Sequoyah 2-0 and beat Chouteau 2-0 to go 4-1 overall. Okay beat Sequoyah 2-0 and Tulsa Kipp 2-0 on Friday.
BASEBALL
SILO 9, OKTAHA 3 — Oktaha’s nemesis in the last two (fall, spring) state title games proved to be again at Oktaha on Saturday, scoring six in the eighth in a game that was scoreless after Oktaha plated two in the third to tie things at 3. Dylan Walden was 3-for-4 and Darren Ledford and Haydn Casey were 2-for-4. The Tigers (16-9) outhit Silo 10-8. Hunter Dearman allowed three runs over six innings. Kipton Christian took the loss.
