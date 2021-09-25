Fastpitch
FORT GIBSON SPLITS — Fort Gibson split on the day and split in the NSU-Tahlequah Festival, losing 8-0 to Bixby and defeating Union 10-8. The Lady Tigers (12-19) had two hits against Bixby and 12 against Union. Angel Lyons doubled twice in three trips. Jordan Hayes, Graci Williams and Kaiah Austin also had two hits. All four drove in two runs apiece.
HILLDALE LOSES, TIES — Also in the NSU-Tahlequah Festival, Hilldale (16-7-1) lost to Pryor 4-2 then tied Sequoyan 3-3 as the game was stopped after seven innings in the second game due to darkness. Lexi Cramp, Brooklyn Ellis and Kensley Allen had two hits each. The Lady Hornets had a 7-3 edge in the hits department. Lexi Cramp allowed just three hits.
Volleyball
LADY ROUGHERS O-FER — Muskogee was 0-4 in the Claremore Tournament, losing 2-0 to Moore, Regent Prep, Victory Christian and Claremore. The Lady Roughers fell to 9-15.
Volleyball: Muskogee at Claremore Tournament, 9 a.m.
Monday’s Games:
Fastpitch: Sapulpa at Muskogee (2), 5 p.m., Oktaha at Haskell, 4 p.m., Ft Gibson at Locust Grove, 5 p.m., Hilldale at Verdigris, 5 p.m., Vian at Gore, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Skiatook at Muskogee, 6 p.m.
