Fastpitch
HILLDALE 11, LOCUST GROVE 0 — Brooklyn Ellis had another double-digit strikeout game, her third, with a season-high 14 in a four-hit shutout. Hilldale is now 5-2 on the year, 3-0 in District 4A-6.
Kensley Allen hit her first home run of the year, a two-run shot, and four others – Sydney Sapulpa, Brooklyn Ellis, Lexi Cramp and Rylin Clark — all had two-hit games in an 11-hit attack. The most damage was a five-run fourth which made it an 8-0 game.
BROKEN BOW 10, CHECOTAH 2 — The Ladycats (1-9, 0-2 4A-8) got two in the seventh to avoid a shutout at home. Haile Britt drove in both of Checotah’s runs on a double.
PORTER DROPS TWO — Porter lost 6-5 to Berryhill and 8-1 to Chouteau in the Keys Tournament, dropping to 4-5 on the year. Raylee Taylor was 3-for-3 against Berryhill, which won on a walk-off error in the fifth. Aereyona Moore had two of Porter’s four hits against Chouteau.
OKTAHA TOURNAMENT — Oktaha is 6-2 as it beat Haskell 4-3 and then lost 3-2 to Wilburton. Against Haskell, Peyton Bryan drove in two runs, going 2-for-2, and Ava Scott was 2-for-3 from the leadoff spot.
Haskell’s leadoff hitter, Saylor Brown, was 2-for-3 as the Haymakers had just three hits off MacKenzie Eaves and Rylee Walters.
Scott was 3-for-3 as Oktaha rallied for two in their final at-bat against Wilburton, but came up short.
Haskell finished the day at 5-2 after it beat McAlester 10-0. Jacey Wentworth and RayLin Morgan combined on a four-inning no-hitter. Alex had a two-run home run Morgan had two hits, both doubles.
OKMULGEE TOURNAMENT — Gore went 2-1 on the day with a 6-5 win over Okmulgee, 14-0 over Capitol Hill and lost to Heavener 6-0.
Ralea Brooksher homered for Gore (5-5), which held off a late four-run charge by Okmulgee in the final inning of play. Kynley Webb, Kendra Huckbay, Natalie Casteel and Brooksher all had two hits. Against Capitol Hill, Casteel kept up her solid day with three RBIs. She had one of Gore’s two hits against Heavener.
Warner (1-10) got its first win of the year, 15-1 over Capitol Hill. Kaylen Park doubled and tripled in a two-hit, four-RBI game. Peyton Sikes and Jensyn Foreman each had two hits. Warner had just two hits in the loss to Okmulgee, and also lost 6-1 to Wagoner, which also lost 5-2 to Heavener.
Baseball
OKTAHA 11, CANEY VALLEY 2 — Hunter Dearman’s three-run home run highlighted a 2-for-4 game. He and Jakob Blackwell were 2-for-4, both with three RBIs, and Mason Ledford 2-for-4 while driving in two runs. Gabe Hamilton scattered seven hits. Oktaha is 5-0.
—Staff
FRIDAY SCHEDULE
FASTPITCH
Verdigris at Hilldale, 5 p.m.
Porter at Dale (2), 5 p.m.
Muskogee at Owasso Tournament
Porter at Keys Tournament
Oktaha at Oktaha Tournament
Eufaula, Gore, Warner at Okmulgee Tournament
Webbers Falls at Stuart Tournament
VOLLEYBALL
Muskogee at Muskogee Tournament, 9 a.m.
Okay at Holland Hall Tournament
