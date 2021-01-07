Wrestling
JAY 48, MUSKOGEE 30 — The Roughers started strong, getting a win by Blake Walden (9-6) at 106 and a technical fall (15-0) by Jacob Wolf at 120 sandwiching a forfeit to Dakota Sherrer at 113, but went on to drop the dual. Tyler Coleman (major decision, 12-2) at 145, Asa Plumlee (fall, 1:30) at 152 and Bobby Felts (fall, 1:25) at 160 also claimed wins. Walden’s win against Devin Duran of Jay avenged an earlier tournament loss. Muskogee will head to Jenks for a tournament on Friday and Saturday.
INOLA 66, HILLDALE 18 — Getting the wins for the Hornets were Easton Morgan with a pin at 113, Gunner Kemp by pin at 138 and Colby Garrett on a bye at 145. The Hornets surrendered byes in six matches.
COWETA 45, FORT GIBSON 28 — Jaiden Johnson, Rylan Purdom, Deven Woodworth and Toby West all won by falls and Cole Mahaney took a major decision for Fort Gibson.
Boys basketball
ARKANSAS RIVER SHOOTOUT
WEBBERS FALLS 65, CAVE SPRINGS JV 36 — Webbers was led by Jake Chambers with 18, Jaxon Swearingen with 11 and Stryker Chappel with 10. They led 27-5 after one quarter.
GRAHAM-DUSTIN TOURNAMENT
PORUM 61, SCHULTER 16 — Michael Johnson led the way for Porum (1-3) with 23 points followed by Justice Cockrell with 8 and Tanner Franklin with 6 points.
SKIATOOK TOURNAMENT
OWASSO 46, MUSKOGEE 44 — Muskogee (3-3) held the lead after the third period with a 32-27 advantage. Owasso rallied to outscore Muskogee 19-12 in the fourth. Javonte Campbell led Muskogee with 19 points followed by Xavier Brown with 14.
REGENT PREP TOURNAMENT
PORTER 53, SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 41 — It was still close after the third period ended with Porter having a 33-25 advantage, however, Jejuan Reynolds scored 12 of his team leading 20 in the fourth to help propel Porter (5-1) into the winners bracket. Caden Willard added 18 points.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN TOURNAMENT
WAGONER 57, COLLINSVILLE 46 — Wagoner (2-2) enjoyed a 58-19 halftime lead. Corbin came off the bench to lead Wagoner’s scoring effort with 14, followed by Caden Pawpa with 13 points.
WARNER EAGLE CLASSIC
WILBURTON 42, OKAY 38 — Aaron perkins led Okay’s scoring effort with 15 and Ashton Walters had 10 points. Okay is 2-3.
KETCHUM 62, WARNER 56 — Warner’s only lead came in the first as they led 18-13 going into the second period. At halftime, Ketchum had taken command with a 31-26 lead. Landon Swallow led the scoring for Warner with 26, followed by Jace jackson with 14, and Carson Parks with 11.
ARKANSAS RIVER SHOOTOUT
WEBBERS FALLS 70, WRIGHT CHRISTIAN 22 — Webbers Falls (5-1) led from the start as its defense held Wright Christian to no points scored in the first period. Anistyn Griffith led Webbers Falls with 19 points followed by Samantha Shanks with 16, and Brooke Wyatt with 13.
GORE 42, CAVE SPRINGS 29 —Skye Brooksher led the scoring for Gore (2-3) with 12 points, followed by Addison Sheffield with 10.
SKIATOOK TOURNAMENT
MUSKOGEE 57, DEER CREEK 51 — After enjoying a 24-17 halftime lead, the Muskogee Lady Roughers let the Antlers tie it up 35-35 to end the third. Muskogee (3-4) had a 22-16 edge in the fourth. Tea Meyers led Muskogee with 14 points, followed by Bianca McVay with 13, Dezaray Burton with 11, and Jada Aytche with 10.
WARNER EAGLE CLASSIC
WARNER 71, OKAY 17 — Harlie Chesser led the way for Warner (4-1) as Okay’s struggles continue. Other scoring leaders for Warner are Jaylee Kindred with 12 points, and both Peyton Sikes and Mattie Berry had 10. Breonna Hurd led Okay (0-3) with 5 points.
REGENT PREP TOURNAMENT
PORTER 57, PRUE 26 — Raylee Allison led Porter’s route with 19 points with Charmayne Marshall close behind with 17 and Brittany Welch with 16 points. Porter (4-2) scored 21 of its total in the first period and ended the third with a 46-16 advantage.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN TOURNAMENT
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 74, WAGONER 37 — Lincoln Christian turned it on in the second half outscoring Wagoner 36-17. Freshman Gracie Burckhartzmeyer led the scoring for Wagoner (1-3) with 14 points.
BEGGS TOURNAMENT
CHECOTAH 49, STILWELL 46 — Emma Waller led Checotah (1-3) with 17 points.
