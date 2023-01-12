Boys basketball
SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 52, PORTER 37 — The Pirates stumbled out of the gate, trailing 15-6 after one and were doubled-up in the third to fall behind 44-25.
Mason Plunk had 11 points and Logan Crain 10 for Porter, which suffered its fifth consecutive loss.
BRAGGS 60, WATTS 42 — Austin Rowan had 19 points and Tayten Chapa added 11, eight of his in the opening quarter, for the Wildcats (9-6). Cole Thurber had a game-high 26 for Watts.
Girls basketball
WATTS 27, BRAGGS 32 — Zoey Hall had a game-high 16 for Braggs (2-11) and Katelyn Chandler had 15.
SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 49, PORTER 27 — Porter fell to 4-9.
SCHEDULE
Friday
Broken Arrow at Muskogee, 6:30/8 p.m. (Rougher Village debut)
Locust Grove at Hilldale, 6:30/8 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Miami, 6:30/8
Wagoner at Tahlequah Sequoyah, 6:30/8 p.m.
Westville at Oktaha, 6/7:30 p.m.
Keota at Webbers Falls, 6:30/8 p.m.
McCurtain at Porum, 6:30/8 p.m.
Porter at Hulbert, 6:30/8 p.m.
Warner at Sal. Central, 6:30/8 p.m.
Kelliyville at Eufaula, 6/7:30 p.m.
Checotah at Poteau, 6:30/8 p.m.
Gore at Okay, 6:30/8 p.m.
Mounds at Haskell, 6:30/8 p.m.
—Staff
