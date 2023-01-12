 Boys basketball

SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 52, PORTER 37 — The Pirates stumbled out of the gate, trailing 15-6 after one and were doubled-up in the third to fall behind 44-25.

Mason Plunk had 11 points and Logan Crain 10 for Porter, which suffered its fifth consecutive loss.

BRAGGS 60, WATTS 42 —  Austin Rowan had 19 points and Tayten Chapa added 11, eight of his in the opening quarter, for the Wildcats (9-6).  Cole Thurber had a game-high 26 for Watts.

 

Girls basketball

WATTS 27, BRAGGS 32 —  Zoey Hall had a game-high 16 for Braggs (2-11) and Katelyn Chandler had 15.

SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 49, PORTER 27 — Porter fell to 4-9.

 

SCHEDULE

 

Friday

Broken Arrow at Muskogee, 6:30/8 p.m. (Rougher Village debut)

Locust Grove at Hilldale, 6:30/8 p.m.

Fort Gibson at Miami, 6:30/8 

Wagoner at Tahlequah Sequoyah, 6:30/8 p.m.

Westville at Oktaha, 6/7:30 p.m.

Keota at Webbers Falls, 6:30/8 p.m.

McCurtain at Porum, 6:30/8 p.m.

Porter at Hulbert, 6:30/8 p.m.

Warner at Sal. Central, 6:30/8 p.m.

Kelliyville at Eufaula, 6/7:30 p.m.

Checotah at Poteau, 6:30/8 p.m.

Gore at Okay, 6:30/8 p.m.

Mounds at Haskell, 6:30/8 p.m.



