Reader note: A positive COVID test that resulted in Porter canceling games starting on Thursday originally was initially reported as being a high school girl. It has been clarified to indicate someone within the school community.
Fastpitch
HILLDALE 7, LOCUST GROVE 0 — Drew Riddle threw her third consecutive shutout on four hits and 12 strikeouts for the Hornets (4-2). She walked none.
Eight of those Ks came in the first three innings. She’s 3-1 on the year.
Hilldale’s bats collected 10 hits with Riddle, Keely Ibarra and Skye Been all 2-for-3.
OKTAHA TOURNAMENT — Finally opening their season after a COVID positive test, the Tigers won a pair at their own tournament.
Oktaha beat Checotah 1-0. Kira Meaders held Checotah to four hits and struck out two, walking one.
Alexis Hamilton also allowed just one hit for Checotah over five innings, striking out two, but fell victim to an unearned run in the fourth when Ava Scott’s grounder became an infield error, scoring Brynna Rodden.
Meaders held McAlester to six hits and struck out six in a 4-0 win. Peyton Bryan and Brynn Surmont drove in runs for Oktaha.
Wilburton beat Checotah 7-2. Hamilton had two of Checotah’s four hits as they fell to 3-4.
Haskell beat Hartshorne 2-1. Railyn Morgan allowed just three hits. Lynzi Kelley had an inside-the-park home run and Haskell scored a run off an error.
CHOUTEAU 2, PORTER 0 — The Pirates (4-1) were held to three hits as Brittany Welch also allowed just three hits. The Pirates withdrew from the tournament in the fourth inning of the contest when it was learned that two of the 10 players were exposed to someone in the school community who tested positive for COVID-19. The Pirates, with only eight players, won’t play again until Sept. 3.
GORE WINS THREE — Gore (10-2) beat Hulbert 9-1, Capitol Hill 14-1 and Okmulgee 12-5. Against Hulbert, Ralie Brooksher was 3-for-3 with four RBIs including a solo inside-the-park home run. Kara Brimm was also 3-for-3 and two others, Addison Sheffield and Skye Brooksher, had two hits. Oaklei Thorton, Harley Welch and Ralei Brooksher were 2-for-2 and Gore collectively had nine walks against Capitol Hill.
WEBBERS FALLS DROPS TWO — Opening its season after a COVID-19 issue, the Warriors lost 4-3 to Tushka and 3-1 to Coalgate in the Stuart Tournament. Brooke Wyatt was 2-for-3 and allowed seven hits over six innings in the opener. Morgan Carter had the only hit in game two.
Volleyball
COLLINSVILLE 3, WAGONER 0 — Wagoner lost 25-21, 25-12 and 25-17 and are now 6-3 on the year.
— Staff
