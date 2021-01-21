Basketball tournament play
MUSKOGEE SCRATCHED: Both the Roughers and Lady Roughers are out of action due to COVID-19 protocol.
CHECOTAH CROSSROADS:
Boys: Nick Jones scored 16 points and was 4-of-4 from the line, while Alex Parish had 15 including 10 fourth-quarter points and 4-of-4 from the line as Eufaula beat Checotah 48-41. The Ironheads held a 34-32 lead going to the fourth. Khelil Deere added 10.
Checotah was led by Montana Warrior with 14 points.
Wagoner beat Stigler 83-32 after leading only 17-15 after one quarter. Corbin Marsey led five Bulldogs in double figures with 18 points. Bristo Love had 16, Caden Pawpa had 11. Jacob Scroggins had 10.
East Central beat Bridge Creek 71-61 and Vian lost to Muldrow 48-39 in other action.
Girls: Checotah lost to Vian 51-41, outscoring Checotah 18-7 in the fourth behind seven of Tayden Locust’s 13 points. Vanessa Henson had 16 points and Emma Waller 14 for Checotah. Wagoner beat Muldrow JV 42-36, holding off a second-half rally after going up 27-13 at the half. Gracie Burckhartzmeyer had 14 points, 13 in the first half and Cambri Pawpa had 12 points, nine in the first half. Neither had a field goal in the second half. Kara Bruce had 8.
Eufaula lost to Bridge Creek 43-40. McKah Osborne had 9 for the Ironheads. Also, Muldrow beat East Central 68-9.
MOUNDS TOURNAMENT:
Boys: Haskell had three in double figures, which represented all its scoring, in a 55-50 overtime loss to Regent Prep. DeAndre Lang had 27 points, Brannon Westmooreland 12 and J.T. Dixon 10. It was 45-45 at the end of regulation. Seth Streeter had eight of Regent’s 10 overtime points, 6-of-6 from the line, but it was Nate Beitel who did the heavy lifting throughout, connecting on nine 3s for 27 points. Oktaha beat Henryetta 80-28. Ethan Frazier scored 21 of his game-high 26 points in the first half. Ian Scott had all 11 of his in the fourth for the Tigers.
Girls: Porter beat Haskell 38-26 after leading 14-13 at the half. Brittany Welch and Charmayne Marshall each had 11 points. Marshall was 9-of-12 from the line and Welch 7-of-10. Lynzi Kelley had 9 for Haskell. Oktaha girls beat Summit Christian 65-43. No other information was available.
DAVE CALVERT, KIEFER:
Girls: With Ripley in its front court in the waning seconds, Warner’s Jaylee Kindred came up with a steal at the high post and tossed to Kaylen Park on the offside block and Park connected with :01 left, giving Warner a 44-42 win and a semifinal spot against Kellyville at 4 p.m. The Lady Eagles led 19-12 at the half. Kindred along with Alexis Fowler shared high-point honors with 13 apiece. Haylie Chesser was next with 9.
Boys: Warner’s opponent, Ripley, had to withdraw from the tourney due to COVID.
CROSS TELEPHONE PORUM INVITATIONAL:
Boys: Midway beat Porum 60-45 as Geral Washington led with 13 points. Porum’s Michael Johnson led all scorers with 17.
Girls: Porum beat Midway 61-49. Ally Bush had 29 points for the winners. Emery Arnold had 14.
Note: Due to COVID cancellations, the tournament is a round-robin now with Keota playing Midway on Friday and Porum taking on Keota on Saturday.
CHOUTEAU TOURNAMENT:
Boys: Cascia Hall beat Okay 51-41. Aaron Perkins led Okay with 17.
Girls: Chouteau beat Okay 70-14. Jayden Brunson had 9 for Okay.
—Staff
