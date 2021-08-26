Football
WAGONER 28, CLAREMORE 0 — Freshman Kale Charboneau started in place of Gabe Rodriguez (shoulder) in the contest and was 10-of-11 for 197 yards and three touchdowns, a 54-yarder to Brayden Skeen, an 82-yarder to Logan Sterling and a 2-yard toss to Jack Southern. Braylan Roberson ran 70 yards for the other score. Ethan Muehelenweg was 4-of-4 on extra points. Defensively, Wagoner held Claremore to four total yards, the Zebras never crossed midfield, and Southern had an interception.
Wagoner opens the regular season Friday against Coweta. Head coach Dale Condict said Rodriguez ‘would be OK.”
EUFAULA VS. SPIRO — The Ironheads had six touchdowns to Spiro’s one. Quarterback Luke Adcock had three touchdown passes, two to Khelil Deere. The game went on at one point despite a power surge that knocked lights out.
“I was pretty pleased with how we performed,” said Ironheads coach Larry Newton Jr. “What they did defensively with their blitzes out of a 3-3 stack brought a lot of pressure and we really hadn’t practiced against it, but it gave us a good look at what Vian will bring out of a 3-4 next week. I think our kids faced it pretty good tonight.”
Kaden Bumgarner had an interception on defense for Eufaula, which opens with Vian at home next Friday.
Baseball
OKTAHA 10, HOWE 0 — The Tigers got their second consecutive shutout this week. Mason Ledford worked four innings of two-hit ball, striking out six. He walked two. Tyler Allen’s two-run single in a five-run second was key. Gabe Hamilton was 2-for-3. Oktaha is 9-0.
OKAY 7, KINTA 5 — Jake Jimison struck out nine as the Mustangs (1-3) won their first home game.
Fastpitch
FORT GIBSON 1, STILWELL 0 — Kaiah Austin held Stilwell to one hit, a two-out single in the sixth inning, that spoiled a perfect game, but the Tigers moved to 3-8, 1-2 in District 4A-6. Austin’s double in the fifth inning brought home Gracie Williams with the only run of the game. Austin was 2-for-4. Williams was 3-for-4 and helped her pitcher with two diving catches in center field.
Fort Gibson is 3-8 overall, 1-2 in 4A-6.
HILLDALE 14, WESTVILLE 0 — Brooklyn Ellis had a no-hitter through four, striking out eight, and Emma Noe worked the final inning, giving up the only Westville hit. She also struck out all three batters. Lexi Cramp, Rylin Clark and Sydney Sapulpa each had two-run doubles in a nine-run fourth. Bailey McClain and Landrie Sloan were both 3-for-3. Hilldale is now 7-3, 4-1 in 4A-6.
WARNER SWEEPS KINTA — Kaylen Park had a huge day for Warner, going 6-for-6 and driving in 10 runs in 16-1 and 12-1 wins. In the first game, Warner scored 12 runs in the first inning. Park was 3-for-3 with six RBIs and a pair of triples. Peyton Sikes was 3-for-3 with two RBIs. In the second game, Park homered twice in another 3-for-3 game, driving in four. Harlie Chesser was also 3-for-3.
Warner (4-11) has won four of its last six.
OKTAHA 4, HOWE 2 — Oktaha (7-3, 2-1 2A-6) scored three runs in the second, highlighted by Brynn Surmont two-run single. Howe outhit Oktaha 8-4.
WEBBERS FALLS 13, PORTER 1 — Brooke Wyatt was 2-for-3 with four RBIs to lead Webbers at the plate while in the circle, tossing a two-hitter in five innings. Porter is 6-8.
CANEY VALLEY 1, WEBBERS FALLS 0 — Webbers lost its second game to drop to 8-8.
Volleyball
OKAY 3, MINGO VALLEY 0 — Okay won in three sets. 25-9, 25-6, and then emerged in a close one, 26-24. The Mustangs are 9-5 on the year.
— Staff
FRIDAY
FASTPITCH
Muskogee at Bishop Kelley, 5 p.m.
Oktaha at Pocola, 2 p.m.
Preston at Gore, 4:30 p.m.
Checotah at Idabel, 4 p.m.
Talihina at Porter, ccd.
VOLLEYBALL
No games scheduled
BASEBALL
Rattan at Oktaha, 4 p.m.
