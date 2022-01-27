Wrestling
MUSKOGEE 54, MCLAIN 24 — The Roughers moved to 6-8 in duals. Dakota Sherrer at 106, Dylan Wood at 126, Patrick Williams at 152, Brandon Tolbert at 195 and Jase Garrett at 220 all won by fall. Jacob Wolf at 120, Brenden Wilson at 132, Sergio Loza at 170 and Teyon Brewer at 285 all won by forfeit.
FORT GIBSON 59, TAHLEQUAH 25 — The Tigers (10-0) capped their dual regular season with a road win Thursday.
Mario Briley, Blade Walden, Jaiden Johnson, Toby West, Cole Mahaney, TIm Murphy, Andrew Sparks and Gerald Fairchild all won by fall. Grant Edwards won by technical fall and Ryan Purdom won by forfeit.
Next up for the Tigers is the Maverick Conference tournament this weekend.
Boys basketball
BRAGGS 73, BOKOSHE 34 — Jaylen Melton’s double-double (22 points,10 assists) sparked the Wildcats (9-6). Tayten Chapa had 14 points, while Austin Rowan and Pablo Posse had 12 each.
HULBERT 43, PORUM 32 — Michael Wright led all scorers but the Panthers (6-7) trailed 19-15 at the half and faded in the second half.
MIDWAY 70, BUTNER 25 —Geral Washington had 20 points, Cody Galliton 12 and Cole Miller 11 for the Chargers (10-4).
Girls basketball
PORUM 45, HULBERT 39 — Emery Arnold had eight of Porum’s 15 third-quarter points as the Panthers, down 23-21 at the half after scoring just four points and one field goal in the second after leading 17-8 after one quarter, went on to dodge a scare and move to 13-1. Arnold had 23 points. Rilee Miller had 9.
BRAGGS vs. BOKOSHE — Bokoshe reportedly did not have enough players.
Friday
BASKETBALL
6:30 and 8 unless noted
Union at Muskogee
Hilldale at Vinita
Fort Gibson at Wagoner
Beggs at Eufaula
Checotah at Muldrow
Gans at Porum
Okay at Keota
McCurtain at Webbers Falls, 6/7:30 p.m.
Vian at Oktaha
Friday-Saturday
Fort Gibson, Hilldale, Warner, Wagoner at Maverick Conference Tournament
Muskogee at Pryor Tournament
