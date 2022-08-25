VOLLEYBALL
MUSKOGEE 3, MCALESTER 2 — The Lady Roughers gave TeAna Tramel her first win at the school, snapping a four-game slump to begin the year. MHS won the first set 25-20 then lost back-to-back sets, 10-25, 21-25, before rallying with 25-21 and 15-9 sets. In a balanced effort, Maddi Havens had 17 digs and 5 aces. Khloe Doughty had 6 digs, Ellie Jiminez 34 assists, and six digs, Alex Rodriguez had 9 kills and 6 aces, and Ella Ross and Aubrey Brown had 6 kills.
CLAREMORE 3, WAGONER 0 — Wagoner lost 25-16, 25-13, 25-13. Abri Nanni played well in her first varsity start and Alyssa Langston was another bright spot.
FOOTBALL SCRIMMAGES
CLAREMORE 9, WAGONER 7 — Kale Charboneau was intercepted twice and H-back Gabe Rodriguez once, and Ethan Muehlenweg’s 25-yard field goal attempt at the end of the contest missed to the right in the final scrimmage tune-up for both teams.
Braylon Roberson’s 1-yard run was the Bulldogs’ lone score to make it 7-3. Wagoner’s final drive started at its own 13 and ended with the missed field goal at the Claremore 8, the key play being a 38-yard pass from Charboneau to Brayden Skeen.
Wagoner outgained Claremore in the two 12-minute sessions, 182-118. The Bulldogs host Coweta in the regular season opener next week.
QUINTON vs. PORUM — Quinton outscored Porum 5-2 in touchdowns in a 25-play per team scrimmage. Brayden Stinnett scores both of Porum’s touchdowns on runs of 55 yards and 5 yards. Porum opens at South Coffeyville next week.
PORTER vs. COLCORD, STILWELL — Porter tied Colcord 0-0 in one live quarter and Porter lost to Stilwell 7-6 in another quarter. Trey’von Shine’s 65-yard touchdown was the Pirates’ lone score. Porter opens next week at home against Mounds.
EUFAULA-WARNER-HASKELL — Among the highlights here, Warner held Eufaula to two first downs in a 10-play sequence. Jace Jackson threw a touchdown pass to Brayden Terrell. Preston Cannon scored on a 50-yard run. Carson Parks led in tackles and Caleb Spradlin recovered a fumble and had an interception while Cale Thompson had an interception.
Haskell's lone score of the night was a Brannon Westmoreland TD pass to Lane Mann. No details available on Eufaula.
FASTPITCH
EUFAULA 2, CHECOTAH 1 — Kambry Williams was 2-for-2 with both RBIs for Eufaula (10-4), as Avery Williams scattered five hits in the circle, striking out 11. Checotah is 4-10.
PRESTON 17, GORE 1 — Cadu Shoemake and Natalie Casteel had Gore’s only hits. The Lady Pirates are 7-6.
HASKELL AT LINCOLN CHRISTIAN TOURNAMENT — Saylor Brown drove in seven runs on the day as the Lady Haymakers won three of three. First they beat Vian 5-0 behind RayLin Morgan’s two-hitter in the circle over six innings andBrown’s two-RBI performance, then Claremore Sequoyah 16-0 as Brown drove in three runs in a 2-for-2 game. Brown had a two-RBI day in a 1-for-3 effort as Haskell finished with a 7-2 win over Sperry. Layla Markou homered in a 2-for-3 game and Lynzi Kelley added two hits. Morgan allowed three hits and struck out four in a four-inning contest.
Also, Riley Westmoreland was also 2-for-2 against Sequoyah. Audrey Turknett allowed one hit in the three-inning run-rule. Haskell is 13-3.
CHOCTAW 11-7, MUSKOGEE 0-4 — The Lady Roughers fell to 6-13 and 3-5 in 6A-4 with a home sweep. No other information was available.
DEPEW TOURNAMENT — Porum split to go to 11-5, beating Beggs 7-5 as Courtney Pease was 3-for-3. The Panthers lost to Rush Springs 9-4. Jaelyn Smith had a two-run double.
Chelsey Jackson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to push home the winning run in the fifth as Porter (3-12) beat Carney-Agra 5-4. Makiah Looper doubled in the tying run two batters earlier as Porter rallied with two runs in the inning. Kelsi Kilgore was 3-for-3 and Jackson drove in two in a 1-for-2 game. Addie Criner took the win in the circle allowing three hits and struck out six.
BASEBALL
RATTAN 9, OKTAHA 1 — The Tigers (6-5) were held to just two hits in the five-inning win. Braxton Casey had an RBI.
