Putnam City Invitational
Putnam West 65, Muskogee 64, OT (B) — The Roughers came up short again against a top 10 team after leading 44-41 going to the fourth. Of Muskogee’s 2-5 record, four losses have been to 6A top 10 by a combined 18 points and they had second-half leads in all of them. PC West came in at 11-1.
The Roughers up one with the ball and turned the ball over on a travel call with 14 seconds left. The Patriots converted a pair of free throws with 4 seconds left. Javontae Campbell, who had a game-high 33 points, passed to Keondre Johns, who missed a shot at the buzzer. Johns had four free throws in overtime. It was 54-all at the end of regulation.
Braylin Reed had 14 points and Bryce Duncan 8 for the Roughers, who play a consolation game Friday against a 5A top 10 team, No. 7 Midwest City.
Putnam West 75, Muskogee 27 (G) — No other info was available. MHS is now 1-6 and continues in a round-robin format against Putnam City today.
Warner Cherokee Classic
Keys 71, Okay 34 (G) — Janie Hurd had 15 for Okay (3-8) in the loss. Keys led 60-26 going to the fourth.
Liberty 53, Eufaula 38 (G) — Eufaula (4-2) fell into a 14-point hole at the half and couldn’t dig out. Adison McLaughlin had 11 points, all in the first three quarters. Kambry Williams had 9 points and Olivia Howard had six of her 8 points in the fourth.
Warner 55, Wilburton 28 (G) — Warner led 32-7 at the half and coasted into the semifinals against Morris. Harlie Chesser was red-hot in the first half with 16 of her game-high 19 points, including four 3s. Alexis Fowler had 10 points.
Okay 33, Keys 31 (B) — The game was tied at half and again going into the final eight minutes. Duckee Swimmer, who did not score for three quarters, had five of Okay’s nine fourth-quarter points against the No. 9 team in 3A. Okay had seven 3s in the contest with Diezel Davis and Ashton Walters each with three. Walters led Okay (9-1) in scoring with 10 points.
Eufaula 65, Liberty 40 (B) — Justice James had 16 points, Alex Parish 13 and Khelil Deere 12 as the Ironheads (3-3) ran off to a 19-8 first quarter lead.
Warner vs. Colcord (B) — Not available.
Lincoln Christian Classic
Lincoln Christian 62, Fort Gibson 46 (G) — A very late added game — the 4A No. 9 Lady Tigers got in Thursday afternoon after the girls side of the Hilldale Festival fell apart — didn’t pay off, as the top team in 3A pulled away with a 17-9 fourth quarter. Drury signee Ellie Brueggeman, who had 16 points and topped 1,000 in her career, hit a half-court shot to end the third quarter with her team up 8.
“We knew she was their best player but she shot far better than we knew she would and I thought we played pretty good defense,” said Fort Gibson coach Scott Lowe. “They’re No. 1 for a reason in 3A. We didn’t have a chance to prepare for them but they didn’t us since this came up late.”
For Fort Gibson (6-3), Addy Whiteley had 12 points, Jenna Whiteley had 11 points, but none in the fourth, and Sydney Taylor finished with 10. In all, Fort Gibson had eight 3s.
Collinsville 54, Wagoner 38 (B) — Collinsville led 19-15 at the half and Wagoner (4-3) trailed 31-30 going to the fourth. JaShawn Davison had 14 points, the lone Bulldog in double figures.
Collinsville 60, Wagoner 53 (G) — Wagoner (3-4) had a 46-42 lead with 6:19 to go but lost it. Ellee Bryant poured in 22 points, 10-of-10 from the free-throw line, and Cambri Pawpa had 12.
Regent Prep Invitational
Porter 67, Summit Christian 36 (B) — Caden Willard, Kejuan Reynolds and Logan Crain combined for 23 of Porter’s 27 second-quarter points to pull away from a 10-10 first-quarter deadlock to lead 37-19. Crain had three 3s in the quarter which was his only points. Reynolds wound up with 24 points, Willard had 23 as the Pirates moved to 7-0.
Porter 59, Academy Charter 18 (G) — Porter (6-1) ran away in the opener. Brittany Welch half of her game-high 20 points in the first quarter. Aareonya Moore had 19 points and Charmayne Marshall 10 points.
Arkansas River Shootout
Webbers Falls 78, Watts 7 (G) — The Lady Warriors (7-0) shut out Watts in all but the second quarter and led 41-7 at the half. Morgan Carter had six 3s and finished with 20 points. Samantha Shanks had 12, Samantha Griffith 11, Anistyn Garner 9 and Lindsey Pierce and Cessna Kimberlin 8 each.
Webbers Falls 48, Cameron 17 (B) — Skelly Taylor had 12 points and Caden Dishman 10 for the Warriors (4-3).
Konawa Invitational
Oktaha 55, North Rock Creek 44 (G)— Bekah Bunch scored 10 of her co-team high 14 points in the third quarter as Oktaha (7-2), up 34-33 at the half, had a 17-7 run in the third to pull away. Ava Scott also had 14 points and Brenna Rodden had 9.
Oktaha 51, Wewoka 48 (B) — Hunter Dearman led with 18 points for the Tigers.
Graham Classic
Porum 63, Wanette 11 (G) — Courtney Pease had 22 points for Porum (7-1).
Porum 51, Wanette 29 (B) — Michael Arnold had 15 of his game-high 21 points in the first half for the Panthers (4-4). Jacob Tallen had 9 and Rowdy Harris 8.
Henryetta Tournament
Okemah 74, Haskell 52 (B) — The Haymakers fell to 2-6 and into the consolation bracket.
Poteau 50, Haskell 28 (G) — Lynzi Kelley’s 12 points led Haskell.
SKIATOOK TOURNAMENT
Checotah 48, Berryhill 47 (B) — No information received. Checotah is 5-4.
Skiatook 46,Checotah 36 (G) — Emma Waller had 14 for Checotah (2-7).
Regular games
Keota 51, Braggs 32 (G) — The Lady Wildcats fell to 7-6 on the season. Zoey Hall led with 12 points.
Keota 52, Braggs 36 (B) — Tayten Chapa had 17 points and Jalen Melton 14 for the Wildcats (7-6) in the loss.
