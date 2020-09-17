Fastpitch
MUSKOGEE DROPS PAIR — In the Inola Tournament, the Roughers (2-15) rallied from a 8-4 deficit but fell short against Collinsville, 12-11. Both teams had 13 hits and eight came from the top three in the batting order — Jordan Simmons going 2-for-3 and Karsyn York and Avery Ragsdale each posting a 3-fo-3 game. Ragsdale was 2-for-3 to lead fhe offense, but it wasn’t enough in a 6-2 loss to Verdigris.
OKTAHA WINS TWO — Oktaha extended its win streak to five games on Thursday. The Tigers (13-4) beat Tahlequah 6-1 as Jocelynn Williams doubled twice in a 3-for-4 game and drove in a pair of runs, as did Peyton Bryan in a 2-for-3 game. Kia Meaders scattered seven hits, then held Stilwell to two hits in an 8-0 shutout. Ava Scott was 3-for-3 adn drove in two runs. Karley Fewel had two hits and two RBIs and Gracie Britten and Brynn Surmont also went 2-for-3.
CHECOTAH SPLITS — Checotah (13-7) won half of a three-way on Thursday. Natalie Knight was 3-for-3 including a triple with two RBIs, Alexis Hamilton went 2-for-2 with two RBIS and Kaitlyn Searles drove in a pair in a 1-for-3 game. Hamilton, who allowed six hits in the circle, was struck on the kneecap and was taken to the hospital in the second innning of a 1-0 deficit against Red Oak, and things got worse for the Ladycats in a 13-0 loss. Red Oak wound up with 13 hits to Checotah’s two. Henson had one in the first and Knight had a two-out triple in the third. Hamilton wound up with a deep bone bruise.
LOCUST GROVE 8, PORTER 3 — Porter (8-3) had just four hits and spotted Locust Grove a five-run first.
GORE 13, KEYS 3 — Ralei Brooksher and Natalie Casteel both homered in 3-for-4 games for the Pirates (18-7). Brooksher’s was a three-run home run and she finished with four RBIs. Casteel drove in all her runs on her jack. Paige Curran was perfect on the day at the plate going 3-for-3. In all, Gore had 18 hits.
Baseball
OKTAHA SPLITS — Despite a better pitching line, Jakob Blackwell’s three-hitter over six innings didn’t hold up for Oktaha, which got five off Easton Riddle but stranded three runs in a shutout loss. Tucker Christian and Hunter Dearman had four of those hits, both going 2-for-3. The 5-9 spots went hitless.
Blackwell got some payback in the second game with his bat, going 2-for-2 with a double and was one of three Tigers with two RBIs in a 10-1 win over Stonewall. Brody Surmont homered and Tucker Christian and Gabe Hamilton were both 2-for-3. Mason Ledford joined Christian and Blackwell with the multiple RBIs. The Tigers moved to 8-6 on the year.
OKAY 5, INDIANOLA 4 — On a double steal Chance Burk, who led off the inning with a hit, scored the winner as Okay (4-4) had another late-inning win this week.
Jackson Hardin, Bryant Allen and Austin Russell singled in runs to put Okay up 4-2 in the fourth before Indianola tied it in the fifth. No Mustang had more than one hit.
Volleyball
OKAY 3, TAHLEQUAH 2 — The 3A Mustangs beat the 5A Tigers 25-13, 21-25, 25-22, 26-28, 15-6. Kinlea Green had 20 kills and Audrey Hopkins three kills. Okay (7-12) has won three consecutive matches.
