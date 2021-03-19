Baseball
OKTAHA SPLITS TWO — At the Edmond Memorial Festival, a three-run third inning broke the game open for Oktaha (3-4) in a 12-1 win over Westmoore. Mason Ledford went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Jacob Blackwell and Canyon Ellis went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. In a 5-4 loss to Yukon, the Tigers fell behind early and could not catch up despite a four-run fifth inning. Kipton Christian, Tyler Allen and Gabe Hamilton each had hits.
WARNER TAKES TWO – Warner (5-2) won two games in the Preston Festival on Thursday, 5-0 over Porum and 9-0 over Mounds. Wyatt Hamilton and Koltin Lusk combined for the first game shutout, Hamilton allowing two hits and striking out 11 over six innings and Lusk tossing one inning in relief, allowing one hit while striking out three. Lusk was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Landon Swallow was 2-for-3.
Adam Thompson worked five innings against Mounds, allowing two hits and striking out five in a run-rule shutout. Jace Jackson was 3-for-3 and drove in two runs, Beau Thomas, Blaine Scott and Dalone Logan were 2-for-3.
Porum (3-6) lost to Preston 6-5. No details available.
PORTER 8, PAWNEE 0 — Brandon Welch and Logan Crain combined to throw a shutout for Porter (8-5, 4-0). Welch allowed three hits over four innings, with 12 strikeouts. Cole Phillips went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, and Mason Plunk went 2-for-3 with 2 runs scored and two RBIs.
—Staff
