Baseball
TIGER-ZEBRA SHOOTOUT — Fort Gibson was 2-0 on day one and Hilldale lost its only contest.
At Pryor, a three-run fifth brought the Tigers back in a 3-2 win over Grove. Hunter Branch singled in a run, Jaiden Graves doubled in the tying run and Grant Edwards singled home Graves with the go-ahead run. Fort Gibson had just four hits. Cole Mahaney allowed two over seven to get the win, striking out 10.
The Tigers went on to beat Shawnee, 8-3, and are 17-5 on the year. Wyatt Pierce scattered six hits over seven innings and got the win. Branch and Graves drove in two runs each. The Tigers struck for four in the first and never trailed.
At Claremore, Sapulpa rallied to beat Hilldale 3-2 with two runs runs in the bottom of the seventh off Chad Parks. For Hilldale, Cole Leach singled in Mason Pickering in the third to tie the game at 1, and Pickering singled home Evan Smith in the fourth. Austin Fletcher allowed two hits over six innings, striking out nine, but reached 117 pitches, three under the limit. He walked five. The Hornets, with just a single game Thursday, are 16-8.
PRESTON TOURNAMENT — One of three area teams were first-day winners.
Haskell’s Lane Mann was perfection against Liberty over five innings — no hits, no walks, and seven strikeouts while getting a tournament run-rule decision in a 9-0 Haymakers’ win.
Mann also smacked a three-run home run for Haskell (14-3), which had just five hits on the day. Mann was 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Fernando Gonzales and Brannon Westmoreland had two RBIs each.
Haskell will play Morris, which used a six-run third to beat Warner 6-5. The burst made it 6-2 and Warner (11-7) rallied to get within three going to the seventh. Kolton Lusk doubled in Jace Jackson who started the inning with a single, Cole Mayfield singled in Lusk, but the rally was snuffed with the winning run at first. Jackson was 3-for-4, Landon Swallow and Mayfield were both 2-for-4.
Gore, which had won nine straight including their conference tournament over the weekend, lost 12-3 to Kellyville, which scored nine unanswered to break a 3-3 tie after four complete. Garrett Douthit’s two-run single tied it in the fourth. Ben Kirkpatrick had two hits.
The Pirates (14-6) will take on Olive in a 10:30 a.m. contest and Warner will play Liberty at 12:45 p.m., both in consolation games Friday.
OKTAHA SPLITS — The Tigers fell 5-2 to Edmond Memorial in the Spartan-Tiger Turf War. Tucker Christian was touched for eight hits over six innings. He walked three. Oktaha (18-5) had five hits but none with more than one. Darren Ledford drove in both Tiger runs.
Against Bixby, Mason Ledford drove in three runs, two in a three-run first and then the other for an insurance run in the fifth as the Tigers beat Bixby 4-3. Tyler Allen also singled home a run in the first and on the mound held the Spartans to three hits while striking out six around four walks. Oktaha is 19-5.
CANEY VALLEY 16, PORTER 1 — Mason Plunk was 3-for-3 for the Pirates (18-10), which had only two other hits on the day.
Slowpitch
TAHLEQUAH-MUSKOGEE-FORT GIBSON THREE-WAY — Tahlequah beat Muskogee 4-3 and Fort Gibson 8-7. Fort Gibson beat Muskogee 11-7 to round out the three-way in Tahlequah.
The Lady Roughers (6-13) outhit Tahlequah 12-9 but came up short. Karsyn York and Jaye Barnoski each had three hits for Muskogee. York was a home run shy of the cycle with a single, double and triple.
Fort Gibson (10-11) put up four in the eighth to break a 7-7 tie and Muskogee left the bases loaded in its half of the eighth. Payton Russell had a two-run single to take the lead, giving her six RBIs in the game, and Emma Spears and Shyann Gray added RBI singles. Russell, Gray and Kaiah Austin had three hits each. For MHS, York and Kambri Johnson were both 3-for-4.
Fort Gibson led Tahlequah 7-4 before giving up four in the seventh. Austin had a three-run home run and was 3-for-4 with six RBIs. Angel Lyons was 3-for-4 and Graci Willians and Erica Hornback had two hits each.
STILWELL 12, OKTAHA 11 — Oktaha led 11-10 after four and it settled down from there, the Lady Tigers coming up short despite outhitting Stilwell 17-15. Peyton Bryan was 4-for-4, Ava Scott was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and MacKenzie Eaves had a two-run home run.
HASKELL AT DALE FESTIVAL — Haskell came up a run short against Binger-Oney, 10-9, despite a four-run seventh courtesy of Lynzi Kelley’s grand slam in her only hit of the contest. Reagan Wright was 2-for-4 and also homered. Southmoore beat Haskell 12-9 on a three-run home run as part of a five-run seventh. Haskell outhit Southmoore 18-15, including a pair of three-hit games from Kelley and Alex Bowden. Saylor Brown had a two-run home run. Haskell is 21-8.
PORUM 13, GANS 5 — An eight-run third gave Porum (10-6) control of this one. Cameren Terrell was 3-for-4 and scored twice, Ciara Barbee and Edie Brown drove in two runs each.
CHECOTAH 12, BEGGS 0 — Maci Britt was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Hailey Prince homered. Checotah is 10-11 on the year.
EUFAULA 11, DEWAR 10 — Eufaula (15-8) was paced by Adison McLaughlin, who was 3-for-5 with a home run, and Kate Pippenger, also 3-for-5 with a team-best three RBIs.
ROLAND 16-14, GORE 15-14 — Roland got a run in the eighth and held on to beat Gore in game one. Cadu Shoemake was 4-for-5, Natalie Casteel and Harly Welch each drove in four runs and Paige Curran and Kynley Webb were 3-for-5. The second game was halted in the sixth due to darkness. Welch was 3-for-4 with seven RBIs. She homered twice. Casteel, Curran and Shoemake also homered and Aspyn Cearly was 3-for-4. Gore is 5-9.
Soccer
WAGONER 4, SKIATOOK 1 (G) — Wagoner (6-6, 2-2) evened its reocord in 4A-3 with a key win to move into fourth place in the district. Skiatook is 6-4 and 1-3. Jillian Strange scored two goals and Lynzi Romine and Alyssa Langston had solos. Beth Moore had eight saves in goal.
WAGONER 3, SKIATOOK 2 —Logan Bloxsom and Jacob Helmer had the goals in regulation and the Bulldogs won in penalty kicks, clinching it on Tres Thornton’s. Caiden Dick had five saves. Wagoner is 4-7, 2-2 in 4A-3. Skiatook is 4-7 and 1-3.
— Staff
