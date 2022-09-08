BASEBALL
OKTAHA 5, LATTA 4 — The Tigers (12-6) led 5-0 going into the seventh and had to hold off a four-run Latta rally in the first round of the Silo Tournament. Kipton Christian was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Maddox Edwards was also 2-for-3. Maddux Edwards scattered seven hits over seven innings with five strikeouts and no walks. They’ll play Tupelo on Friday.
FASTPITCH
HILLDALE 11, LOCUST GROVE 0 — Bailey McClain was 3-for-4, Sydney Sapulpa 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Lexi Cramp had a pair of doubles in her 2-for-3 outing and Hilldale blew past Locust Grove.
Also with two hits — Landrie Sloan and Rylin Clark.
Brooklyn Ellis allowed three hits over six innings with eight strikeouts.
Hilldale impvoed to 12-1 and remained unbeaten in District 4A-6 at 7-0.
OKTAHA 9, HOWE 7 — In similar fashion to the baseball squad, the Lady Tigers got to 20 wins as they held off a mad Howe rally that included six runs in its final at-bat. Brynn Surmont was 2-for-2 and drove in four runs. Hannah Focht was 3-for-4 and Brynna Rodden was 2-for-3. Oktaha is 20-4.
WARNER 8, TALIHINA 3 — Warner (3-14) grabbed the win as Kaylen Park had a three-run inside-the-park home run in a 2-for-4 game. Karma Wadley was 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Jensyn Foreman and Harlie Chesser combined on a four-hitter over four innings. Foreman had five strikeouts in three innings.
FORT GIBSON SPLITS — At the Wyandotte-Ketchum Festival the Lady Tigers (10-9) got a 7-6 win over Tahlequah Sequoyah and lost 5-2 to Wyandotte. Kaiah Austin was 3-for-3 and drove in two runs to lead the way. Erica Hornback’s double accounted for a run in the loss.
HASKELL WINS PAIR — At the Mounds Tournament, Haskell beat Liberty 10-0 and Kellyville 7-0 to hit the 20-win plateau.
The Lady Haymakers got 10 runs in the first against Liberty without a hit, taking advantage of 10 walks and four hit batsmen. RayLin Morgan and Audrey Turknett combined on a three-inning no-hitter striking out five. Against Kellyville the bats had to work, getting nine hits. Saylor Brown had a solo home run, Lynzi Kelley drove in a pair of runs and Riley Westmoreland was 3-for-4. Morgan allowed two hits over four innings and Cheyanna Morgan threw a hitless fifth. Haskell (20-4) has won six straight and allowed just two runs in that span.
EUFAULA 9, HARTSHORNE 0 — Avery Williams allowed one hit and struck out nine and in three consecutive wins has 15 shutout innings.
At the plate she was 3-for-4 as was Gabrielle Noriega. Shyanne Madewell and Rayleigh Patterson drove in two runs each, Peterson on two hits. Kambry Williams, Liberty Glover Glover and Kadie Tidwell had two hits each. Eufaula (17-7) pounded out 15 hits
CHECOTAH LOSES PAIR — Stilwell beat Checotah 7-6 and the Ladycats fell to 4-13 as they lost to Pocola 10-2.
—Staff report
