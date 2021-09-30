Fastpitch
2A REGIONALS: OKTAHA 8, PRESTON 7 — Payton Stewart’s one-out walk-off double plated Brynn Surmont with the winning run in the ninth as Oktaha beat Preston 8-7.
Stewart also came through in the seventh to tie the game. She was the third consecutive Oktaha batter to single in a run, following Surmont and Hannah Focht. Preston had just plated three in the top of the seventh to break a 4-4 tie.
The walk-off hit was the only time Oktaha led.
Rain interrupted play Thursday afternoon. Oktaha (19-11) will face Fairland at 10 a.m. Friday.
3A REGIONALS: KANSAS 7, EUFAULA 0 — Kansas plated two runs in both the first and second innings and that was more than enough as Eufaula managed just three hits — Kambry Williams, Jordas McLish and Gabrielle Noreiga. Due to rain, Eufaula’s elimination game will follow the completion of the Valliant-Kiefer game, which resumes in the bottom of the seventh at 11 a.m. Friday. Kansas will play the winner following that.
A REGIONALS: WEBBERS FALLS RAINED OUT — Webbers Falls and Hominy were to meet in an elimination game but weather intervened. They’ll play at noon Friday with the winner facing Ripley at 2 p.m., needing two wins for state.
Other games
MUSKOGEE-BISHOP KELLEY RAINED OUT — The Roughers will play at Enid on Monday and Tulsa Edison Tuesday before going to regionals at Owasso on Thursday.
From Wednesday
CUSHING 18-11, WAGONER 0-0 — In a Class 4A play-in playoff game the Bulldogs were sent home for the season.
Volleyball
CLAREMORE 3, MUSKOGEE 1 — The Lady Roughers (11-18) lost their eighth straight on Thursday, winning the first set 25-20 but losing 25-22, 25-11 and 25-19 to the 5A No. 4 Zebras. Muskogee’s final regular season game is home Tuesday against Union.
— Staff
