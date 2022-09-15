FASTPITCH
EUFAULA 8, DEWAR 0 — Avery Williams struck out 12 and held Dewar to three hits over seven innings as Eufaula (20-7, 9-1 3A-7) won for the sixth consecutive time, all shutouts. Kate Pippenger was 3-for-4 with a double and triple. Willams was 2-for-4 and Jadence Efurd and Kambry Williams drove in two runs each. Eufaula now awaits a trip to Haskell on Monday to settle 3A-7.
HASKELL 10, HENRYETTA 6 — The Lady Haymakers (24-4, 10-0) took command with a six-run first and eliminated Henryetta (15-15, 6-4) from contention in District 3A-7 on Thursday. Riley Westmoreland and Hayden Ward each had three hits in four at-bats. Saylor Brown tripled in two in the first. Haskell will have a chance to clinch district at home Monday against Eufaula.
PORUM 11, OKMULGEE 3 — Three Lady Panthers — Emma Murray, Mercedez Martin and Cierra Mann — all drove in two runs. Mesa Coulston allowed four hits over five innings. Porum (22-5) won its 13th straight contest.
FORT GIBSON GOES 1-2 — Inola beat Fort Gibson 6-5, Collinsville got another one-run win by a 3-2 count and the Lady Tigers finally got on the winning side of the ledger with a 6-3 win over Sallisaw in the Inola Tournament. Kaiah Austin and Kendal Thouvenel had two hits each in the win. Kristjan Cantrell allowed three hits over four innings. Two-hit games went to Erica Hornback and Peyton Russell in the opener and Cantrell, Miley Wafford and Gracie Williams in the second contest. Fort Gibson is 13-13.
OKTAHA WINS PAIR — At the Tahlequah Festival, Oktaha (24-5) beat Pryor 5-1 as Cambree McCoy doubled in a pair of runs. Mileigh Needham allowed two hits over five innings in a starting role. The Lady Tigers then beat Bristow 4-0 as McKenna Ingram got all three of Bristow’s hits in a 3-for-3 day. Oktaha again had single-hit games spread throughout its lineup. Ava Scott tripled and drove in two runs. Madison Capps and MacKenzie Eaves combined on a three-hitter.
WARNER 17-17, MOUNDS 0-3 — The Lady Eagles (5-16, 3-8 2A-7) were flying on Thursday, collecting 18 hits (10 doubles) in game one then making a seven-run first and nine-run third all on just five hits work in game two. Ava Peters was 3-for-3 and Kaylen Park was 3-for-4 and drove in three runs. Park had three doubles. Skyler Lusk and Peyton Sikes two each. Chesser allowed three hits over four innings. Sikes and Harlie Chesser drove in three runs in the finale. Ava Peters had the lone two-hit game for the sweep.
PORTER FALLS — Caney Valley beat Porter 17-0 then Oklahoma Union beat Porter 4-2 in the Oklahoma Union Tournament. Porter (6-20) got two hits from Addie Criner in the first game and Courtney Dickey in game two.
GORE 12, WEBBERS FALLS 3 — Kynley Webb was 3-for-3 and drove in three runs for Gore (12-12). Lindsey Pierce drove in two runs.
WAGONER 1-2 at ADAIR — Wagoner (6-15) lost 13-1 to Adair, lost 2-1 to Chouteau then beat Claremore Sequoyah 11-3. Kayda Barnett was 2-for-2 and drove in two runs to lead the Lady Bulldogs in the win. Wagoner had five hits against Adair and two hits against Chouteau.
CHECOTAH DROPS PAIR — Checotah (5-17) lost to Tahlequah Sequoyah 9-5. Jessie Roachell, Natalie Knight, Katherine Anderson and Maci Britt each had two hits but a 5-0 lead to start the first could not equal a win. The Ladycats lost 9-1 to Vian later.
BASEBALL
OKTAHA WINS TWO — Burned on Tuesday by a walk-off grand slam, Oktaha gave up four in the sixth to fall into a 5-all tie, then Dirk Walden came home on a wild pitch to break the tie in the bottom of the sixth as the Tigers beat Tushka 6-5 in the Murray State/Southeastern Oklahoma Festival. Hunter Dearman homered and drove in three runs in a 2-for-4 game. Walden was 2-for-3.
Also, Maddox Edwards allowed two hits over five innings in an 8-0 win over Calera. Braxton Casey hit a two-run triple and had three RBIs. Darren Ledford and Hunter Dearman had two hits each and Ledford drove in a pair. The Tigers are 15-8.
OKAY 11, PRUE 3 — Austin Russell doubled twice and drove in a pair of runs, Chase Clark and Bryson Parnell both tripled and Diezel Davis also had a 2-for-2 day as the Mustangs (10-1) beat Prue in 2 1/2 innings.
VOLLEYBALL
MUSKOGEE 3, TULSA ROGERS 0 — The Lady Roughers beat Rogers 25-7, 25-17, 25-19. Raegan Essex had nine kills and five aces, Alexis Rodriguez had seven kills and six aces, Khloie Doughty had five aces, Maddi Havens had three kills, and Sarah Scheinhing had four kills. Muskogee is now 6-6 and nearing the end of a road run that hasn’t seen them at home since Aug. 30. They’ll take on Pryor on Monday and Jenks on Tuesday before returning Thursday for a matchup at home against Wagoner.
INOLA 3, WAGONER 0 — Wagoner lost 25-14, 25-19, 25-15 and fell to 5-11 on the year.
