FASTPITCH
FORT GIBSON WINS PAIR — In the Cushing Tournament, Graci Williams was 3-for-4 and Kaiah Austin 2-for-3 as Fort Gibson pounded out 10 hits in a 6-2 win over Cleveland. Austin scattered five hits while striking out four, then hurled another four-strikeout effort allowing three hits in a 2-1 win over Chandler. Austin didn’t walk a batter all day and homered in the second game. Fort Gibson is off to a 4-0 start
MUSKOGEE 10, UNION 5 — The Lady Roughers righted their ship after three losses to start the year with a road win at Union. Mackenzie Robbins was 3-for-4, Shai Grisson 3-for-5, Jaliyah Simmons 3-for-5. Peyton Jackson and Jaye Barnoski had two hits
OKTAHA AT BIG EIGHT TOURNAMENT — Oktaha beat Keys and Sallisaw Central by identical 12-0 scores, both called after three innings. Brynn Surmont had a grand slam against Keys and six RBIs. Peyton Bryan homered in a 2-for-2 game then doubled twice in a 2-for-3, three-RBI game against Central. Surmont, Ryleigh Bacon and Brynna Rodden had two hits each. Oktaha was then knocked off by Howe 4-1. Hannah Focht was 2-for-2 for the Lady Tigers, who had five hits in all and are now 5-2.
TALIHINA 8, PORTER 7 — A four-run seventh walked it off for Talihina after Porter had taken a 7-4 lead with four of its own in the top half of the seventh. Raylee Allison was 3-for-5 with four RBIs. She doubled twice for the Lady Pirates, who dropped to 1-3.
PRESTON 5, WARNER 0 — The Lady Eagles fell to 0-3 with just two hits.
BASEBALL
OKTAHA 12, LATTA 4 — Hunter Dearman, Darren Ledford and Tyler Allen all had three hits on the day and Braxton Casey was 2-for-3 with a team-best four RBIs in a lopsided win over Latta in the Dale Tournament. Ledford drove in three runs. Kannon Robinson threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing nine hits, but got the win. Oktaha is 1-1.
—Staff
