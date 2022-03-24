Baseball
TIGER-ZEBRA CLASSIC — Mason Ledford’s two-run home run in the sixth capped a 3-for-3 game and gave the Tigers all they needed in a 2-1 win over Tahlequah. The two teams finished with five hits each. Jakob Blackwell struck out 10 and allowed four hits over five innings to get the win. Oktaha then beat Poteau 9-4, despite being outhit 11-6. Darren Ledford’s single tied the game in the fifth and Tucker Christian’s sacrifice fly RBI moments later put the Tigers in front for good. Mason Ledford led off the sixth with a home run and Hunter Dearman’s RBI triple was also part of a four-run sixth. Oktaha is 7-3 and will play Claremore at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
WAGONER SPLITS — In the Inola Invitational after managing just one hit in a 4-0 loss to Berryhill, the Wagoner offense produced in a 10-0 win over Tulsa Rogers while Jacob Barney and Dax Griffin no-hit the Ropers over four innings. Cody Wheeler drove in three runs and Eli Stevens had two hits and two RBIs. Barney threw three innings and Dax Griffin one. Neither walked a batter and an error represented the only baserunner.
The Bulldogs, now 9-4, spoiled a one-hit effort by Hayden Stevens through 5 1/3 with two outs in relief by Barney in a 4-0 loss. Stevens walked four and there were four Wagoner errors, but at the plate just two hits — Colton Hill and Zane Cory. Wagoner will play Salina in the tournament at 3 p.m. Friday.
EUFAULA 14, POCOLA 4 — Luke Adcock had a 4-for-4 day with two RBIs for the Ironheads. Draven Gragg homered andJeremy Nelson was 3-for-5. Gragg and Nelson combined on the mound on a four-hitter. Gragg fanned 10 in five innings. Eufaula is 4-3.
MORRIS 6, CHECOTAH 2 — The Wildcats (3-6) fell victim to a five-run fourth. Jaxson Lange was 2-for-3 among Wildcat hitters.
WEBBERS FALLS 4, OAKS 0 — Five different Warriors pitchers combined for a two-hit shutout and 14 strikeouts. Webbers is 6-5.
Slowpitch
OWASSO 12-11, MUSKOGEE 7-5— Kambri Johnson was 2-for-4 and drove in four runs, but the Lady Roughers fell in their season opener. Jaye Barnoski was 3-for-4.
OKTAHA TOURNAMENT — Haskell and Oktaha won their pools.
Haskell (9-0) went 4-0, beginning with a 19-12 win over Tulsa Union behind a 22-hit attack including a 4-for-4 game from Lynzi Kelley, 3-for-3 games from Kaylee Boutwell and Jenna Arterberry and a three-RBI game from both Riley Westmoreland and Shania Burkhalter. Boutwell homered twice and Kelley, Westmoreland, Burkhalter and Saylor Brown also went yard.
Reagan Wright, Kelley and Westmoreland all homered in a 12-0 win over Salina and Alex Bowden was 3-for-3 with a home run, Kelley had four RBIs and along with Wright homered twice with Burkhalter and RayLin Morgan adding single shots in an 18-0 win over Ketchum.
In a 12-0 finale win over Sequoyah, Kelley, Brown and Morgan homered. Kelley with a team-best four RBIs.
Starting its year, Oktaha went 4-0, beating Crowder 10-2 and Fort Gibson 15-7. Ava Scott homered against Crowder and along with Hannah Focht, Jordan Otterlifter and Ryleigh Bacon had two hits each.
Against Fort Gibson, Peyton Bryan homered twice in a five-RBI game. Ava Scott, Brynn Surmont and Bekah Bunch had three hits each. In a 13-1 win over Muldrow, Focht homered and MacKenzie Eaves and Peyton Bryan had two hits and drove in two runs each. In the 4-3 finale win over Muldrow, a three-run fifth including an RBI single by Focht broke a 1-1 tie. Bryan, Brynna Rodden, Eaves and Cambree McCoy had two hits each.
For Fort Gibson, nearly all the damage against Oktaha came from Angel Lyons, who homered twice in a 3-for-3 game with five RBIs. No other Fort Gibson info was available at print deadline.
EUFAULA 2, CHECOTAH 1 — McKenzie Crawley was 2-for-2 and drove in one of Eufaula’s two runs in the win. Katie Tidwell also had two hits and Gabby Noriega drove in the other Ironhead run. Eufaula is 3-0.
Girls soccer
HILLDALE 5, KEYS 0 —Hilldale won its opener in its own tournament with two goals from Gabby Cover and one each from Aspen Nunn, Hallie Foreman and Riley Barnoskie. The Lady Hornets (2-3) will play in the semifinals at 8 a.m. today against Bixby JV with the championship at 2:30 p.m.
—Staff
Commented
