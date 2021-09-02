Fastpitch
HILLDALE 12, WESTVILLE 0 — Two days after tossing a perfect game against Wagoner, Brooklyn Ellis allowed just one hit, a second-inning single. She struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.
Ellis has hurled three five-inning shutouts in succession and Hilldale (9-3, 7-1 District 4A-6) thus has a three-game win streak.
Kensley Allen, Landrie Sloan and Sydney Sapulpa all had two hits in three trips. The Hornets get Stigler on Saturday.
OKTAHA AT HULBERT — Postponed.
COWETA 6, HASKELL 5 — Haskell owned a 3-0 lead until a four-run Coweta fifth, then trailing 6-3 in the seventh, left one on in a rally that came up short. Lynzi Kelley, Riley Westmoreland and Reagan Wright all had two hits.
MOUNDS 8, PORTER 6 — Brittany Welch and Areoyna Moore had two hits each to lead Porter (7-10, 2-5 2A-7).
OOLOGAH TOURNAMENT:
OOLOGAH 10, WAGONER 2 — Wagoner managed just five hits and Kendra Condict’s two-run home run represented Wagoner’s only scoring and gave the Lady Bulldogs an early lead. Jaylan Fourkiller was 2-for-3.
WAGONER 6, MANNFORD 5 — Kara Bruce’s infield single in the seventh broke a 5-5 tie. Kendra Condict and Aubrey Bruce were both 2-for-3.
DEWEY 1, FORT GIBSON 0 — Payton Russell had the only hit for Fort Gibson, a one-out single in the second.
FORT GIBSON 10, CLAREMORE 4 — The Lady Tigers, finishing the day at 6-9, punched out 10 hits and opened the game with a five-run first. Erica Hornback had a two-run home run in the first. Kaiah Austin and Angel Lyons also went yard for FGHS, Austin finishing with a team-best three RBIs. Hornback, Jordan Hayes and Kristian Cantrell all had two hits.
GORE 8, ARKOMA 0 — Honey McAlister and Paige Curran combined on a no-hitter in the four-inning run rule win. McAlester struck out six in 3 1/3 innings. The only baserunner reached to begin the first inning on a dropped third strike.
PORUM 11, GANS 2 — Gracie Tiger was 2-for-2 and drove in four runs. Christol Brown was also 2-for-2. For Gore (8-8), Ralea Brooksher was 2-for-3.
PORUM 8, GORE 6 — Ally Bush was 2-for-3 and drove in four runs for Porum. RiLee Miller was 2-for-3. A four-run second gave Porum a lead it wouldn’t lose. With two wins on Thursday, Porum moved to 9-3.
Baseball
OKTAHA 4, RED OAK 0 — The Tigers (15-0) remained unbeaten behind Jakob Blackwell’s three-hit, 11-strikeout performance. Kipton Christian doubled in the go-ahead run in the first. Oktaha scored its other three runs on an error along with a walk and hit batsmen, both with the bases loaded in the fifth.
Volleyball
OKAY 3, OKLAHOMA UNION 2 — The 3A No. 5 Mustangs (10-6) beat No. 8 Union.
—Staff
FRIDAY
Fastpitch
Bartlesville vs. Wagoner, 11:30 a.m.
Bartlesville vs. Verdigris, 1 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Fort Gibson, 2:30 p.m.
Fort Gibson vs. Jay, 5 p.m.
Oktaha at Panama, 4 p.m.
Baseball
Tushka at Oktaha, 3 p.m.
LeFlore at Oktaha, 7 p.m.
