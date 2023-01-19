Boys basketball
KINTA 50, WEBBERS FALLS 22 — Webbers Falls had no double digit scorers and fell to 6-8.
CROSS TELEPHONE INVITATIONAL AT PORUM— Gore won 47-37 over Gans.
Noah Cooper had 17 of his 26 points in the first half as The Pirates (9-3) led 28-24 at the break.
CHECOTAH CROSSROADS CLASSIC — Checotah (7-7) defeated Muldrow 53-47. Tyler Corn hit five treys and had 18 points, Tyler Orman added 13 and Elijah Thomas ended with 10.
Wagoner overpowered Eufaula 65-29. Jashawn Davison led Wagoner (9-4) with 10 points and Keaton Parrish led Eufaula (5-7) with seven.
DAVE CALVERT INVITATIONAL— Hilldale captured a 61-42 win over Community Christian. Jax Kerr paced the Hornets (7-7) with 21 points and Cole Leach had 19.
Warner lost 58-53 to Class 3A No. 12 Kiefer. Blake Ellis led with 19 points, Jace Jackson added 16 and Jaxson Cash finished with 11 for the Eagles (4-9).
MOUNDS INVITATIONAL— Porter in an overtime thriller outlasted Newkirk 52-50. With 15 seconds left the Pirates (6-9) hit two free throws to take the lead and with four seconds left, Newkirk missed a 3-point shot at the buzzer. Mason Plunk had 28 points and Logan Crain added 18. Summit Christian handed Haskell a 53-33 loss. Brannon Westmoreland led the Haymakers with 21 points and 13 rebounds.
KELLYVILLE TOURNAMENT — Class 2A No. 5 Oktaha picked up a 49-43 win over Adair. AJ Fisher led with 17 points, Grant Edwards added 15 for the Tigers (14-2).
NEO TOURNAMENT — Braggs (10-6) beat Watts 55-15 in the opening round of the NEO Tournament. Jaylen Melton had 13 points while Trey Ashley added 11 and Austin Rowan 10. Braggs opened with a 11-6 lead in the first period and pushed it to 28-9 at halftime.
ROPER INVITATIONAL AT TULSA ROGERS — No report by deadline for Muskogee.
Girls basketball
KINTA 39, WEBBERS FALLS 37 — Anistyn Garner hit four 3-pointers and had 18 points in the Lady Warriors’ loss. Webbers dropped to 11-3.
CROSS TELEPHONE INVITATIONAL AT PORUM— Quinton won 52-34 over host Porum. Kylie Smith had 10 points for the Lady Panthers in the defeat.
CHECOTAH CROSSROADS CLASSIC – Class 4A No. 10 Wagoner had a dominant showing in a 56-28 win over host Checotah (2-9). The Lady Bulldogs (12-1) opened the game on a 12-0 run. Gracy Shieldnight led with 18 points, Gracie Burckhartzmeyer added 15 and six rebounds, and Ellee Bryant had 10 points. For Checotah Aiyanna Brewer finished with10 points.
Class 3A No. 16 Eufaula (8-4) defeated Keys 40-12. The Lady Ironheads led 19-6 at intermission and Kambri Williams finished with nine points.
DAVE CALVERT INVITATIONAL— Class 2A No. 5 Warner beat Metro Christian 47-30 behind a strong first half performance which led to a 32-18 halftime advantage. Alexis Fowler and Jordan Jackson had 15 and 14 points respectively for the Lady Eagles (12-1).
Class 4A No. 20 Community Christian defeated Hilldale 62-32. Ashtyn Warford, Catelin King and Darian Diles all finished with eight points in leading the Lady Hornets (6-8). Hilldale led 13-7 in the first quarter but held to just two points in the second and fell behind 21-15 at intermission.
MOUNDS INVITATIONAL— Porter (5-11) fell to Chelsea 46-36. Raylee Allison had 16 points and Lauren Lindell finished with 15. Haskell defeated Newkirk 50-27. Linzy Kelley finished with 21 points for the Lady Haymakers (10-6).
KELLYVILLE TOURNAMENT — Class 2A No. 9 Oktaha (14-2) won 61-26 over host Kellyville. Ava Scott scored 11 of her 17 total points in the first quarter with the Lady Tigers in front 21-8.
ROPER INVITATIONAL AT TULSA ROGERS —Muskogee (3-10) fell 39-36 to Noble in the opening round. Jakayla Swanson led MHS with 14 points.
— Staff
