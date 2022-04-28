Baseball
CLASS A REGIONAL, RED OAK— Porter jumped out to an early lead but couldn’t contain the Crowder bats as the Pirates’ season ended with a 13-6 loss. Logan Crain had a 3-for-3 day and drove in three runs. Brandon Welch and Mason Plunk scored two runs each. Porter ends the season at 25-16.
CLASS A REGIONAL, WRIGHT CITY — Gore couldn’t get the offense going and were shut out by Wright City 10-0. The Pirates were held to five hits in five innings. Tyler Lane was 2-for-2. In the second game Gore fought to overcome an early 10-run deficit but fell short and had their season ended in a 14-10 loss to Wilson. H. McGee went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Gore ends its season at 18-9.
CLASS 2A DISTRICTS, HASKELL 4-18, NOWATA 0-8 — Brannon Westmoreland pitched a complete game one-hitter to lead the Haymakers (23-3) to a shutout in game one. Westmoreland also had a big game at the plate going 3-for-3 with a home run. Dylan Ozinga went 2-for-3.
Game two was a slugfest but Haskell scored seven runs in the top of the sixth to put the game out of reach and advance to regionals. Several Haymakers collected multiple hits led by Westmoreland and Daveion Lockett with three apiece. Brady Neal pitched all six innings to earn the win.
CLASS 3A BI-DISTRICT, EUFAULA 8-5, VALLIANT 0-2 — The Ironheads put the game away in the second inning, scoring six runs en route to an 8-0 shutout over Valliant in game one. Jeremy Nelson led off the second with a double and was later brought around to score when Ethan Metcalf singled. Josiah Ostrowski went 3-for-4 with two RBI’s.
In game two Eufaula (22-8) got started early with a three-run first inning. Seven Ironheads collected a hit in the game. Luke Adcock pitched the complete game striking out eight and allowing only three hits.
CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT, WAGONER 5-7, STIGLER 1-1 — The Bulldogs (18-12) took advantage of errors to score five runs in the second inning to take game one. Cody Wheeler and Zane Cory singled to start the second and scored on errors. Gabe Rodriguez finished the scoring with a single to bring home Stevens and Colton Hill. In game two Wagoner was led by Hill, Rodriguez and Trey Wood with two hits apiece. Rodriguez drove in three runs and Kale Charboneau had two RBI’s.
CLASS 3A BI-DISTRICT: ANTLERS 5-8, CHECOTAH 0-0 — The Wildcats finished 6-21.
Slowpitch
CLASS 5A REGIONAL, NORTH ROCK CREEK — Checotah got off to a rocky start to open the day falling 19-0 to North Rock Creek. Kaitlyn Searles went 2-for-2 with a double to lead the Lady Wildcats, who managed only five hits in the game. In the second game the Lady Wildcats struggled offensively again and were shut out by Newcastle 8-0. Checotah ends their season with a record of 12-18.
Golf
HILLDALE FIFTH — Hilldale was fifth on Thursday at the Pryor Invitational. Carson Parker led the Hornets with an 85, Ryder Clayborn shot 87, Ayden Ford 89, and Avery Taylor and Matthew McCormick 92.
Poteau won with a 343. Edison was second at 344.
Pryor’s Evan Weaver’s 73 won individually.
— Staff
