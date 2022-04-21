Baseball
MUSKOGEE 17, POTEAU 9 — The Roughers (7-15) had 18 hits in the McAlester Shootout contest. Dale Grant was 5-for-6 with three singles, a double and triple, Jacob Jones was 4-for-5 with three RBIs and Aiden Barnoski 2as 3-for-4. Gio Zapata drove in three runs in a 2-for-4 game. A six-run second made it an 8-0 advantage. Thairenn Thompson sparked that with his only hit, a two-run double.
HASKELL 8, KEYS 5 — Haskell (19-3) took the lead for good with a five-run fourth after trailing 5-2. Peter Turner was 3-for-4 and Lane Mann and Daveion Lockett drove in two runs each. Neal took the win, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing five hits while striking out seven.
CLASS A DISTRICTS — Mason Plunk no-hit Afton over five innings, striking out nine, and Porter got three hits but boosted by 11 walks, won 10-0. Blake Cole, Logan Crain and Landon Smith each drove in two runs. Porter beat Summit Christian 12-0. Landon Smith allowed two hits over three innings, at which point the game was called. Brandon Welch hit a three-run home run, and Crain and Plunk each drove in a pair. The Pirates (22-13) play at noon against Summit Christian in the title game.
CLASS B DISTRICTS — Webbers Falls beat Bokoshe 17-2 and lost to Cameron 9-1. Davis and Cole and two hits each among six hits against Bokoshe, riddled with 16 errors. The Warriors fall to 16-13 and will have to beat Cameron twice on Friday, starting at 3:45 p.m.
Midway was eliminated in its district by LeFlore, 12-0 and 14-0.
OKTAHA 13, DALE 8 — Down 8-7, Oktaha (21-6) closed with six unanswered runs, three in the fourth and again in the sixth. Maddox Edwards went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, Tyler Allen drove in three runs in a 2-for-5 game. Mason Ledford was 2-for-3. The two teams split 22 hits.
CHECOTAH INVITATIONAL — Wagoner beat Eufaula 6-5 as Keyton Kole hit a two-run single in the fifth and stole home for the final runs of the contest. Kole and Kale Charboneau had two hits. Luke Adcock was 2-for-4 for Eufaula (19-7), which had six hits off three Bulldogs pitchers. Wagoner (14-10) also lost to Vian 2-1.
WARNER 15, ROLAND 5 — Justin Duke, Landon Swallow and Jace Jackson each drove in three runs, Jackson and Swallow on two hits. Warner is 15-8.
Golf
SKIATOOK INVITATIONAL — Hilldale’s girls posted a 364 score for second overall. Bishop Kelley shot 347 and won, led by medalist Peyton Coburn with a 77. Karlie Kirkhart was fourth with Hilldale’s low score, an 87. Addy Asmus was two shots back at 89, followed by Adde Glass (93), Victoria Wiedel (95) and Shaleigh Eldridge (101).
Slowpitch
HASKELL WINS DISTRICT — Lexi Kelley had four home runs on the day as 4A No. 6 Haskell was 3-0 in their district title run. Kelley was 3-for-3 and homered along with Alex Bowden, RayLin Morgan and Riley Westmoreland and the Haymakers routed Blackwell 18-0 in 2 1/2 innings. Kelly Boutwell allowed one hit in the circle. Kelley homered twice in a 3-for-4 game and drove in four runs as Haskell beat Sperry 11-1. Bowden also homered. Hannah Ward allowed three hits. And finally, Kelley was 2-for-3 and homered, along with Bowden, in a 10-0 win over Sperry. Bowden drove in a team-high four runs. Boutwell allowed just two hits. Haskell (25-8) now moves on to regionals.
MUSKOGEE FALLS TWICE — The Lady Roughers lost to Broken Arrow but got a good day from Jaliyah Simmons, who was 3-for-3 with four RBIs off two home runs. Kambri Johnson and Karsyn York had two hits. The Lady Roughers outhit Union 10-5 but lost 3-2. Simmons capped her 5-for-5 day with another two hits, including another home run and two RBIs. York, Johnson and Shay Grissom had two hits each. MHS is 9-14 on the year.
Soccer
PORTER 6, BRISTOW 1 (G) — Natalie Perry Hunter, Lauren Lindell and Kassidy Pickard scored first-half goals to give Porter a 3-0 lead. Pickard’s was off an assist from Hunter, who added a second-half goal along with Chelsea Jackson off an assist from Hannah Jenkins, and Charmayne Marshall finishing it. Kellcee Martin was solid in goal with three saves. Porter (6-7, 4-4) finishes its season with a non-conference matchup against Mannford next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.