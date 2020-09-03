Volleyball
TULSA WASHINGTON 3, MUSKOGEE 1 — The Roughers lost 22-25, 25-15, 25-11, 25-16. No other information available.
OKLAHOMA UNION 3, OKAY 2 — Okay fell to 4-12.
Fastpitch
JENKS 11, MUSKOGEE 1 — The Roughers (1-10, 0-7 6A-3) struck first with Kambri Johnson singling home Avery Ragsdale in the second, but a six-run third followed and a three-run walkoff home run ended it. Jordan Simmons was 2-for-3 as MHS had seven hits.
OKTAHA 14-8, CHELSEA 1-0 — An 11-run first inning in the opener did the damage for Oktaha (8-1, 4-1 2A-6). Jaylie Burress had a two-run single, and a three-base error in center off the bat of Jocelynn Williams plated three. Burress was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Kim Meaders allowed two hits in the circle in five innings, then delivered a three-hit shutout in the finale. Peyton Bryan and Karley Fewel were both 3-for-4. Burress was 2-for-4.
PORTER 13, MIDWAY 1 — After a two-week COVID-19 quarantine the Pirates came out swinging. Brittany Welch, Brooklyn Spencer and Raylee Allison each had two hits with Charmayne Johnson collecting a team-high three RBIs in the three-inning run-rule.
PORUM 14, ARKOMA 1 — Porum moved to 10-1 on the year. RiLee Miller had a three-run triple in a walk-fest. Porum had in all four hits.
Football
CLAREMORE SEQUOYAH 38, HASKELL 0 — The Haymakers home and season opener was a tough one in an early Senior Night setting. They had just 107 total yards to 412 for Sequoyah. Lucas Robertson had 32 yards on seven carries and quarterback Brandon Westmoreland was 10-of-18 for 46 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.