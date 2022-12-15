Boys basketball
OKAY 63, ARKOMA 40 — Okay rolled into the Christmas break with an easy road win and an 8-0 start to the season. The Mustangs led 35-20 at half and pulled away with an 18-8 third quarter. Diezel Davis had five 3s and finished with a team-high 19 points. Chase Clark had 16 and Duckee Swimmer 14.
BRAGGS 69, HAILEYVILLE 52 — Tayten Chapa had a game-high 25 points including seven 3-pointers to lead the Wildcats to the win. Braggs led 57-34 through three quarters in going to 7-2. Austin Rowan had 13 points and Blaise McMahan 12.
GORE 45, HULBERT 28 — Just days out of football season and Saturday's Class A title game, the Pirates hit the court and got a season-opening win. Two of those involved with football led the way — Noah Cooper and Ben Kirkpatrick each had 10 points. Another, Jackson Duke, had nine points.
Girls basketball
BRAGGS 45, HAILEYVILLE 34 — Braggs won its second game to move to 2-6. Katelyn Chandler had a season-high 34 points for the Wildcats. Both Braggs teams will be off until Jan. 3.
OKAY 54, ARKOMA 15 — Okay (5-3) led 25-4 heading to the second quarter and never looked back. Alex Collins led all scorers with 25 points, outscoring Arkoma on her own with her 18 first-half points. Behind her was Teagan James with 15 points.
HULBERT 54, GORE 45 — No other information available. It was Gore's season opener.
—Staff
